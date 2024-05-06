As portable speaker technology continues to progress at a rapid clip, speakers are becoming more complicated and, in many cases, expensive. Although these improvements are welcome in most cases, the Bose Soundlink Flex proves that high quality tech from just a few years ago can be deployed to create reliable speakers that outperform their ultra-tech forward counterparts when it comes to durability, especially in the outdoors.

While purpose-built outdoor speakers tend to feature bulky exterior designs, the Bose Soundlink Flex stays true to the Bose design roots, and manages to combine the waterproofing and robustness of outdoor speakers with the elegance of an in-home sound system. The SoundFlex's sleek aesthetic and simple design allow it to look and sound great both in my studio apartment and in Central Park.

I love that I get the Bose brand-name quality along with reliable durability and great sound staging with it being easy enough to carry on a day trip. Essentially, the SoundLink Flex stands out in providing premium versatility.

Incredible portability because of lightweight and design

Long battery life

Impressive sound, especially considering its size Cons Bluetooth 4.2 is outdated

Design, style, and materials

Doesn't sacrifice aesthetics for durability

It's easy to miss the SoundLink Flex when it's sitting on the shelf or table, and that’s exactly what makes it unique. The clean lines don't come at the expense of toughness.

All the exterior touchpoints are made from smooth metal or silicone. The buttons are on the silicone strip on top, which is ideal for reducing fingerprints. The only downside to these buttons is that they aren't raised, which meant I had to fumble with them when the light was low; not ideal for camping or nighttime use.

However, all that internal durability does come at a small price -- the weight. Weighing in at 1.3 pounds, the SoundLink Flex is slightly heavier than some of its competitors. However, it's definitely light enough to toss in your backpack without feeling it throughout the day. On the other hand, when using the portable friendly clip on my bag, I found the bouncing to be a bit burdensome due to the weight of the speaker.

Features, battery, and charging

Dynamic technology in a small package

Bose SoundLink Flex Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2 Battery 12 hours Water Resistance IP67 Voice assistant No Dimensions 3.56 x 7.93 x 2.06in

Although the SoundLink Flex doesn't support the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology, only those with a highly sensitive ear are likely to hear a difference in their everyday listening. More importantly, the battery life is a respectable 12 hours. I clipped the SoundLink flex to my backpack for a six-hour hike, and by the time I finished, the battery had nearly 40% left. Considering I was at near full volume, I was impressed. In another instance, I didn't charge my SoundLink Flex for days, took a flight to Europe, and when I got to my hotel I still had enough battery to play music for hours on end. I also appreciated the quick charging time, which enabled me to bring this speaker companion to more places with less hassle.

It can also be paired with other Bose Bluetooth portable speakers for bigger sound and a more dynamic sound stage. You can also use the Bose app to set up automatic shut off and other convenient features, but I found the app to be somewhat cumbersome. In most cases, I just connected my phone and went straight to Spotify, but the app can be a useful tool nonetheless. With a front facing speaker grill, the SoundLink Flex has a clear orientation.

It has Bose's patented PositionIQ Technology to help listeners get the most out of their speaker. PositionIQ automatically adjusts the speaker balance to optimize output for the specific position and orientation it’s in, whether that be upright against a wall or lying on the floor.

At first, I struggled to hear the adjustments PostionIQ was making, but after a few hours of listening to the speaker in its horizontal position, I flipped on it's back and discovered that's precisely the point. While other speakers may sound muffled if you cover one side, the SoundLink Flex automatically adjusts the balance so that the sound remains crisp and clear, and ultimately unchanged. At it's core, the PositionIQ technology allows any position to be an ideal position for the SoundLink Flex, which enhances its versatility.

Durable design inside and out

Waterproof and dustproof for worry-free use

One of the best features of the SoundLink Flex is the IP67 rating, which means it's water and dustproof. While the term IP67 may not mean much to the average consumer, what you need to know is that the 'IP' stands for ingress protection, and the rating ratings themselves are set and monitored by the International Electrotechnical Commission. In short, it's a trustworthy standard. The first number in the SoundLink Flex's rating is 6, which is the highest rating for solid objects like dust and dirt.

The second number, 7, refers to the waterproof rating, which the IEC classifies as "protected against the effects of temporary immersion in water." What this means is that while you can't leave the SoundLink Flex floating around in your pool all day, you don't have to worry about it falling into the water or getting rained on.

Bose speakers aren't traditionally associated with carefree use because of their fine finish and high price, but I went ahead and dunked my SoundLink Flex into a pool and used it in the shower to see how well it stood up. After dunking and using it in the shower, the performance was unchanged. I decided to keep my SoundLink next to my sink and stove for a few nights of cooking, and after a few nights, oily fingerprints did start to show up on the matte silicone, but they weren't hard to wipe clean.

Sound quality and listening experience

A lively soundscape in a small package

For such a small speaker, the SoundLink flex pumps out an impressive, full-bodied sound. I was especially impressed with the variation of the vocal range and clarity of dialogue. Even among the drone of a cooking fan and oil splatters, I was able to listen to morning podcasts while making breakfast and coffee without having to raise the volume to the extent that I risked waking my neighbors.

On the music side, I was pleasantly surprised at how little distortion there was at high volume. Whether it was rap, electronic, or Jazz, lows, mids, and highs came through with clarity and punch with ease above 75% volume. However, there was some distortion and rattle at high volumes, especially with bass-heavy music. Even when I played music from inside my pack on a hike, the output was clear enough and volume high enough to crisply come through the fabric.

Verdict: Simple, but more than sound

After a month of solid use, I am pleasantly surprised at how well this little speaker held up. It consistently pumped out crisp, clear tunes with fair bass performance, especially considering its size. It's durability and portability were equally impressive. The attached loop, although simple, adds substantial portability without limiting access, which is ideal for short trips to the park or other outdoor activities.

And although my apartment is a classic New York City studio (tiny), the SoundLink managed to impressively fill the room with balanced sound while taking up far less space than my larger plug-in Harman Kardon speaker. While the bass wasn't as strong as my plug-in, it was more than sufficient for casual listening.

Ultimately, the SoundLink Flex is a well-designed, reliable speaker with solid outdoor and indoor chops. While it wasn't the best speaker I've ever tested, the combination of sound, build, and brand-backing makes it good value, and a worthy choice for anyone in the market for a versatile, highly portable speaker that's as durable as it looks good.

