Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones $379 $429 Save $50 The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones have incredible noise cancelling and amazing sound quality, making them an excellent choice for your commute, the office, or just your home. They're pricey, so get them while you can for $50 with Amazon's Spring Sale. $379 at Amazon

If you needed a sign to get yourself a great pair of noise-cancelling headphones, this may be it. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra is on sale for $50 off today for Amazon's Spring Sale, making this a great opportunity to snag them while they're a lot more affordable.

Why the Bose QuietComfort Ultra is worth your money this spring

Noise-cancelling headphones are everywhere these days, and that's certainly for a good reason. Being able to pop on a pair of headphones that not only has great audio quality but also tunes out the noise around you is an incredible feat of the technology we have today. Bose has been a leader in making excellent noise cancelling headphones for years now, and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra is certainly no exception to that.

These headphones live up to their name: They sure make noise quiet, and they sure are comfortable. A new chipset, new signal processing, and better microphones make noise-cancelling better than ever with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, improving on the models that came before it. They'll cancel out nearly all of the noise around you, so you can get work done in peace, or just tune out whatever droning sounds are bugging you. On top of that, the headphones have a soft vegan leather headband and ear cushions that make long-term wear easier.

There are multiple different noise control options to choose from, not just regular old noise-cancelling. There's Aware, which is a transparency mode for when you want to stay more aware of your surroundings. Another one is Immersion mode, which turns up noise-cancelling to the max and turns on spatial sound. You also have the ability to customize your own noise control modes, with varying levels of noise-cancelling and the option to turn on WindBlock, which, as the name states, reduces the sound of wind when you're outside.

Other great features that come with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra include Bluetooth multipoint for connecting to multiple devices at once, an in-app equalizer for customizing your sound profile, and a sensor in the headphones that pauses your music when you take them off, which streamlines the process of using them by a lot.

So consider getting these headphones while they're on sale this spring as they'd be a great companion for anyone with a long commute, anyone who wants to focus in the office, or even for tuning out the sound of the vacuum while you're doing your spring cleaning. For $50 off regular price, this is a great opportunity to get the Bose QuietComfort Ultra in your hands and experience some of the best noise cancelling out there.