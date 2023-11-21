Bose Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds $249 $299 Save $50 The Bose Quietcomfort Ultra Earbuds deliver unrivalled noise cancellation in their field and sound fantastic, with a new Immersive Mode for believable spatial audio, not to mention a really comfortable fit. $249 at Amazon $249 at Best Buy $249 at Walmart

It's fair to say that the Black Friday deals are really heating up now, but even so, I don't usually expect them to be on products that were released as recently as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. I reviewed them just a month ago (and gave them a near-perfect score too), so I was expecting them to hold their price for a little longer before we saw any kind of price drop.

However, I've found them with $50 slashed from their price for Black Friday - taking them to their lowest price yet of $250. It's fair to say that I don't expect they will stay priced this low for long, considering how new they are, so if you're in the market for new premium noise-cancelling in-ears, you will probably want to act quick.

Why should you buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds?

If you are looking for the best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy, then - quite simply - you've found them. Bose's reputation for noise cancellation precedes it, and all of the knowledge it has built up over the years has been packed into these stylish and comfortable buds.

While the competition has crept up more recently, with a fair nod to be given to the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM5, there are simply no other buds on the market that will hush your surroundings as much as these do. And not only that, they sound great while they do it as well.

They offer a fun, confident and full-bodied sound, with the new support for high-resolution lossless codecs helping them to sound better than ever with the right tracks too. A new Immersive Mode is one of the most convincing I've heard at making spatial audio with music actually sound like something I might want to listen to,

You'll get up to six hours of battery life from full in the buds, and up to 24 hours from the case - both with ANC switched on. Make sure you have the right fit from the choice of bud tips and stability bands included in the box for the most comfortable, most noise-isolating fit, and you're ready to enjoy your favourite music and podcasts alongside the sweet sound of silence.

