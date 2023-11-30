Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $199 $279 Save $80 While they may have recently been succeeded by the Bose QuietComfort Ultra buds, Bose's QuietComfort Buds II offer the same iconic and immersive noise cancellation, snug fit, and booming bass. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals might be officially over, these buds are still retaining their massive discount-dash price at $199. $199 at Amazon

Having tested quite a few earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort II Buds are the benchmark to which I compare every in-ear device. True to their name, they're comfortable, making it extra-tempting to keep them in all-day and listen to the incredible noise they deliver and benefit from the noise they more than effectively cancel out. If you're still looking for the perfect holiday gift for yourself or a fellow sound snob, I can't recommend these enough - especially when they're still at an $80 Cyber Monday discount.

Why the Bose QuietComfort II Buds are worth your money this holiday season

I tend to test earbuds off of what I've dubbed "Christina's 3 C Criteria," in which I evaluate the buds' comfort, clarity, and convenience. Passing all three with flying colors, it's also worth noting that the Bose Quiet Comfort II's main selling point is their epic noise-cancellation, and a year later, it doesn't disappoint. Almost disturbingly good, the Bose Quiet Comfort II Buds don't let any sound permeate through the Bluetooth-style in-ears, and deliver rich bass without compromising on higher frequencies or letting any falcetto or sweet sax solo get lost.

Especially given their power in performance, I'm also continually impressed with the buds' battery life. I get six hours per charge, plus 24 hours in the case, and can listen for a good full working day on ANC mode before they need a top-up. Additionally, the Bose Music App offers some robust EQ settings and important firmware updates to help you tune your sound even further.

Ultimately, these earbuds feature Bose's staple sound without compromising battery or in-ear comfort, and thanks to this extended Cyber Monday deal, is nice on your budget as well.