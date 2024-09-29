Key Takeaways Bose QC Earbuds provide immersive sound with spatial audio, beating AirPods quality.

Customizable touch controls, EQ adjustments, and remote selfie feature enhance user experience.

Perfect fit for all ear sizes, optimized battery life, and secure wearing for active use.

Since 2019, I've been a dedicated AirPods user. In 2022, I traded in my first-generation AirPods for the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) and never looked back. However, as my AirPods' battery life slowly begins to dwindle and the quality lessens after nearly three years of daily use, it's about time I started looking for other alternatives. Bose has always been my go-to for speakers and over-ear headphones, so I decided to give it a try when the company released the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2nd Gen).

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2nd Gen) Battery Life 8.5 hours IP Rating IPX4 Charging type USB-C See at Bose

I was pretty hesitant at first, given the style was completely different from my AirPods, and I wasn't sure how the quality would compare. After a week of use, Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds surpassed my expectations. The earbuds have all the positive attributes of Apple's AirPods Pro and more. If you've been deciding between AirPods Pro or something different, let me influence you to go outside your comfort zone and choose the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2nd Gen).

Related How AirPods Pro became Apple's best-selling headphones The AirPods Pro are Apple's best-selling headphones thanks to a range of features and improvements.

1 More customization

Listen to music your way

Close

One of the most noticeable differences between AirPods and the Bose QC Earbuds is the range of customization available with the Bose earbuds. Users can adjust every aspect of their earbuds using the special Bose QC app, which is available on iOS and Android devices. Unique to the Bose earbuds is the ability to adjust the equalizer (EQ), allowing for a truly personal listening experience. Listeners can adjust the bass levels to deliver improved sound based on personal preference.

On the app, users can also customize the touch and voice controls. Admittedly, I'm still getting used to the touch controls on the Bose earbuds. To change songs, pause/play, switch noise-canceling modes, and answer phone calls, users just need to touch the surface of the earbuds. The controls are super convenient. However, I'm constantly touching my hair or headphones simply as a nervous tick, so having my music pause or skip every time I touch my earbuds gets pretty annoying. Luckily, on the Bose app, I can adjust how many taps it takes to switch my song or pause the audio.

On the Bose app, I can adjust how many taps it takes to switch my song or pause the audio.

2 Remote Selfie

Snap selfies without touching your phone

You may not associate earbuds with selfies, but Bose combined the two. Using the Bose QCE app, you can adjust your touch controls and add an option for a remote selfie. The option allows you to turn your earbuds into a remote shutter for your phone's camera. I would've never considered that a requirement for my earbuds, but the feature definitely comes in handy.

Being able to use my earbuds as a remote shutter for my phone gives me more time to set up and doesn't leave me scrambling to take a picture in the three or ten seconds that my self-timer allows for.

As someone who travels solo often, I'm always taking self-timer pictures or .5 selfies to document my trip. Being able to use my earbuds as a remote shutter for my phone gives me more time to set up and doesn't leave me scrambling to take a picture in the three or ten seconds that my self-timer allows for.

3 Fits every ear size

Don't worry about your earbuds falling out

The biggest problem I've always had with in-ear earbuds is fit . I've always had a problem with earbuds falling out of my ears and having to readjust them as I listen; with the Bose QC Earbuds, I no longer have to worry about that.

Out of the box, the earbuds were a perfect fit for me. However, if that's not the case when you buy them, Bose offers several options to help fix the problem. The earbuds come with two silicone tips that can replace the current ones; the sizes include small, medium, and large. The medium is the one in the model you receive when you order the earbuds, but there are simple instructions on how to change the tips if the medium doesn't work for you.

Once you've adjusted the earbuds to your liking, it practically feels like you're not wearing headphones at all. Although my AirPods didn't burden my ears, I could still feel that I had earbuds in, but the compact in-ear size of the QC made me forget I was wearing them. Plus, when I'm wearing the earbuds as I'm trying clothes on in a dressing room or changing for the gym, there's no risk of them falling out of my ear.

4 Longer battery life

Don't risk your earbuds falling out

Another big advantage the new Bose earbuds have over the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) is the battery life. My AirPods are a couple of years old now, and the battery life has deteriorated over the years. The AirPods Pro have a battery life of about six hours with one charge, whereas the Bose QC Earbuds (2nd Gen) have an eight-and-a-half-hour battery life with one charge.

The Bose QC Earbuds (2nd gen) charging case also has an impressive battery life. After only a 20-minute charge, the case can power the earbuds for up to two hours, according to Bose's website. The fully charged case can power the earbuds for up to six hours. After a week of using the earbuds, I still have yet to experience them suddenly dying on me, which often happens with my AirPods Pro.