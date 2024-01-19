Bose QuietComfort 45 $229 $329 Save $100 The Bose QuietComfort 45 are some of our favorite headphones, and they're now $100 off, which is an impressive discount. $229 at Best Buy

Putting on your headphones can help you focus and provide entertainment as you work, travel, and exercise. Therefore, a good pair of headphones can be a great purchase to help block out the outside world and focus in. With industry leading sound quality and noise-cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are a great choice, and under $300 at Best Buy today.

Why the Bose QuietComfort 45 are worth your money

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are a top-tier pick for anyone seeking premium noise-cancelling headphones. Equipped with six external microphones and state-of-the-art signal processing, these headphones are highly effective in canceling out external noise, delivering a pure and uninterrupted audio experience.Additionally, these headphones have a long-lasting battery life of up to 22 hours and can be charged wirelessly.

An added benefit to the QuietComfort 45 is the Aware Mode feature, which allows users to stay aware of their surroundings by picking up external sounds and playing them naturally through the headphones. This will help with your awareness levels when you're walking down the street in case there's any danger and can come in handy when you're crossing the street.

Audiophiles will particularly enjoy the ability to customize EQ settings and adjust bass, mid-range, and treble levels, thus enjoying a personalized audio experience tailored to their preferences. If you want to go with the default settings, that's perfectly fine as well since your tracks will sound great anyway.

The name of the headphones suggests that they're also rather comfortable. That's something we can confirm, as noted in our review of the Bose QuietComfort 45. We found that while they're a tight fit, they're not clumped too tightly, nor do they fall off your head. They're just about perfect for all-day wear.

Overall, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are a great choice for anyone looking for premium noise-canceling headphones that deliver a solid audio experience. With smart features and customizable settings, these headphones are perfect for frequent travelers, professionals, and individuals who value comfort, quality, and performance.