After testing out Bose earbuds earlier this year, I've turned into a Bose convert. Not only do they offer a great balance of price and features, but the noise-canceling you get from them are some of the best on the market. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II usually cost a pretty penny - often nearly $300. However, ahead of the holiday season and Black Friday, these small but mighty earbuds just dropped in price in a surprise sale. Originally $280, you can now get them for only $200.

Why the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are worth your money

Bose is well-known for producing some of the leading noise-cancelling in and on-ear headphones on the market, straying from the "one size fits all" approach in both sound mix and physical comfort. Adhering to their name, the QuietComfort Buds II fit snuggly within your ear without too much pressure built-up, making it easy to take advantage of the six-hour listening time off a single charge.

Coming from personal experience, the Bose Music app is one of the most user-friendly earbuds apps available. It offers simple EQ and mode settings, so you can adjust your listening experience with a swipe or a tap. Bluetooth 5.3 capability means you can use the earbuds with up to seven different devices, and so long as you stay within 30 feet of the device, stay connected.

Having used Bose earbuds in the past, one of my favorite things about them is that this claim checks out. I'm frequently commuting to the World Trade Center station in New York City, and not once have the buds cut-out or lagged, even during rush hour.

Here at Pocket-lint, we love these earbuds so much that they've made the cut during several rounds of testing to make one of our top picks for the best wireless earbuds and making our top pick for best noise-canceling earbuds.

Our audio expert, Verity Burns, also extensively tested the Bose earbuds. In her review, she loved the noise-canceling features built-in, saying, "The four mics in each earbud (one inside the ear and three on the outside) do an incredible job at keeping you focused on your music." Burns even added that "some of the only noises [she] noticed infiltrating the silence were really high-pitched sounds, like the beeping when a train opens its doors."

Right now, these noise-canceling earbuds have dropped to their all-time low. Personally, I suspect that they'll rise in price sooner rather than later. If you've been eyeing these earbuds, snag them now while you can at this low price. You can get them in three colors: triple black, soapstone, and eclipse grey.

