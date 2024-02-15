Living in a walking city like New York, my earbuds are a constant accessory as I navigate the subway, gym, work, and even the grocery store. And while ANC earbuds get more impressive with each iteration, it becomes harder to hear your surroundings, like a coffee order or something more dire. That said, the one-bud phenomenon is real. I'm constantly finding myself only walking around with one earbud in or fumbling to quickly take one out.

Bose Open Ultra earbuds Recommended Bose's new Open Ultra earbuds feature a unique open ear-cuff design without sacrificing Bose's premium sound features like Immersive Audio and top-tier clarity. They wear comfortably, come in a sleek charging case, and stay stable on the ear even when doing strenuous activity. They even come in two staple and classic colors: Black and White Smoke. Pros Look more like a fashion accessory

Comfortable

Design makes for a more aware listening experience

Case is pocketable Cons Battery life could be longer

Pricey

Sound could be slightly refined $299 at Bose

Specs, pricing, and availability

Bose, known for its unparalleled audio, set out to make a pair of in-ear buds that boast a more fashion-forward look than bone conduction headphones, but an open set of buds that combat the one-bud phenomenon with the Bose Open Ultra buds by using Open Audio technology. And after two weeks testing the buds as I walked, exercise, and worked, I'm happy to say Bose successfully accomplished that mission.

Bose Open Ultra earbuds Battery Life Up to 7.5 hours when Bose Immersive Audio is turned off Charging Case Included? Yes Noise Cancellation No Supported codecs Qualcomm aptX Adaptive codec Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair IP Rating IPX4 Case battery Up to 19.5 additional hours Colors Black & White Smoke Charging Port USB-C Price $299

A chic, convenient, and comfortable design

Despite fashion and tech's consistent crossovers -- particularly in the wearable market -- Bose took the market by surprise when it originally launched the Open Ultras with fashion brand Kith with a limited-time edition. However, the ear cuff design is both fashion-forward and comfortable. Clipping onto the outside of the ear, with the speaker barrel facing the back and the small speaker reaching toward the inner ear, the bud looks more like an earring than other open-ear buds or bone conduction headphones. They even fit well when placed in my jewelry holder with my gold hoops and black studs.

The top of the battery barrel also features touch controls, which can be slightly awkward to use, but do make it easy to pause and start music -- marrying solid function with an impressive style.

Often, especially with my hair down, people didn't even realize I was wearing anything in my ears. I even wore them out to a bar.

Close

While the Bose Open Ultra may stray from Bose's "comfort" line, the buds are probably the most comfortable earbuds I've ever worn. The wrap around arm is flexible and silicon coated, so rather than digging into my ear, the cuff comfortably hugs the outside.

This creative design eliminates the usual pressure build-up I get from in-ears or the claustrophobic feeling I've gotten from wrap-around bone conduction headsets.

Trendy and comfortable, the buds are also more stable than my in-ears. As someone who gets pretty sweaty during workouts, I usually can't do a single burpee without a headphone flying across the gym floor. The Open Ultras saved me from that embarrassment and hassle, allowing me to jam out through the burpee ladder pain. Similarly, they stayed firmly in their position as I jogged, sprinted, and even removed my over-head sweatshirt after a warm-up.

Related Best Bose headphones: Audiophile tested and compared We tested the best over-ear and in-ear Bose headphones to find the best fit no matter your budget or listening preference.

Simply put, the design is sleek, fashion-forward, and so comfortable that I accidentally stepped into the shower with them still clipped on.

While I love my Bose QuietComfort Ultra buds, the case is quite bulky and not as pocketable as my AirPods Pro case, so I'm glad the Open Ultra case features a refreshingly slim design. The buds magnetically snap into place and gently lay on top, rather than sinking in like puzzle pieces, but are still secure in the case.

A call for Bose to incorporate "Find My" technology in its app

My only call-out where the case is concerned is that, due to its slimmer form factor, I've accidentally left it a few places. And luckily, I've found it every time, but I've instinctively gone to my "Find My" app to locate the case. So, Bose, please integrate navigation technology to help absent-minded audiophiles like myself.

Doesn't compromise sound for style

I'll admit that I was at first skeptical about the Open Ultra's sound quality, thinking the unique form factor would compromise performance. I was almost immediately proved wrong.

The Open Ultra's still employ Bose's Immersive Audio technology, which is essentially the company's answer to spatial audio, and allows for a more 3D sound experience. While turning my head on a run or a walk, the sound still successfully followed, whether it was music or a podcast.

Additionally, they still have Bose's iconic bass quality. It's not as powerful as the QuietComfort line buds, but the low notes still have that rich, booming sound that carries through, especially in a more quiet environment. When listening to Beyoncé's surprise Super Bowl single, Texas Hold 'Em, the banjo's downbeats still have a punctuated pop. If anything, the synths get a bit lost and can sound slightly processed in Immersive Audio to a highly critical ear, but nothing too compressed.

When running or jogging, I could also still hear every lyric and appreciated how the buds balanced vocals and bass. For example, as I ran to Tate McCrae's Exes, her crisp voice still cut through the auto-tuned, synthy laughs in the intro almost as clearly as it does on my JBL FLip 6.

Skips on Active Noise-Cancellation, but not clarity

Active noise-cancellation (ANC) is one of, if not the most, hotly contested features on the earbud market today. In fact, it's rare for it not to be an "improved" feature when a new headset releases, with Bose arguably leading the pack.

Related Best noise-cancelling earbuds: Audiophile tested and ranked From Apple's in-ears to Bose's new buds, these ANC earbuds promise convenience, comfort, and silence without the bulk of over-ear headphones.

The Open Ultras, however, are by no means in that category. That doesn't mean that they don't have some impressive clarity that I find ANC often enhances.

Like transparency mode, but better

The Open Ultras very much propose a solution to the "one bud" phenomenon. With the buds in and music still playing, I can have an entire conversation, especially short ones like with the grocery clerk or barista, but I have to adjust the volume to under 60% every time, in which, unless it's an already more quiet environment, I miss out on a lot of the audio, especially if I'm listening to a podcast. I often press the pause button at the top of the battery barrel, which is quick and convenient if I really need to listen, which is much easier than completely removing the bud.

When running at the gym, I did hear the clangs of weights and the hum of the treadmill, which I didn't particularly love, but I could still clearly hear my audio and appreciated the bud's stability and security in my ear.

I appreciated the heightened awareness the Open Ultra buds granted. Especially as a young woman in New York.

When walking outside, especially in a busy city like New York, I find myself having to turn up past 50% -- more 75%, especially if I'm listening to a podcast. Music can be a bit lower, but there is a considerable difference in how much I have to adjust the volume when going from inside to outdoors. Additionally, the lower latency support also makes for an enhanced experience, especially when it comes to watching videos on everything from Hulu to TikTok.

That said, I appreciated the heightened awareness the Open Ultra buds granted. Especially as a young woman in New York, I keep my head on a swivel the second I leave my apartment. I also don't go anywhere without earbuds.

That dilemma often results in completely lowering the volume or pausing audio entirely simply to stay aware. The Open Ultra allowed for the best of both, and I feel an enhanced feeling of safety while actively listening to my favorite audio. Plus, I overheard some fun conversations which I can only imagine would happen in Manhattan.

Additionally, I remain impressed by how little sound leakage there is. Especially in a more bustling area like a coffee shop, my friends couldn't hear my music even with the sound turned up to 80%. In a more quiet environment, I had to go up to 75% before my roommate could faintly hear that I was blasting Taylor Swift's Mastermind.

Microphone call quality is my only drawback, but it's a big one

When it comes to microphone quality, I'm a harsh critic as I use my buds almost equally as an entertainment and practical tool. Living in New York, walking is not just exercise, but a mode of transportation. That said, I like to call and catch up with my long-distance family and friends as I go from point A to point B, with my earbuds as the audio output. And while I could clearly hear my callers, my callers could barely hear me unless the street was relatively quiet, which in New York, is a rarity. Inside, however, calls were clear on both ends.

Verdict: A new fashion and audio staple

With a sleek design, comfortable fit, and practical but peak performance, the Bose Open Ultra has accomplished what I think will be more of a trend in future audio. As a woman living in a hustling metropolitan city, I especially appreciate how it's elevated not only my active listening to audio, but to my surroundings.

Subtle, stable, and more comfortable than most in-ears, I fully expect these buds to be a mainstay going forward.

The only main call-outs I have are a longer battery life as I want to listen to as much as possible, a case with tracking technology, and a microphone that matches the rest of the buds' capabilities. Subtle, stable, and more comfortable than most in-ears, I fully expect these buds to be a mainstay going forward.

Bose Open Ultra earbuds Recommended $299 at Bose

5 most listened to songs with the Bose Open Ultra