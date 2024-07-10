Key Takeaways Bose Ultra and Ultra Open earbuds now support multipoint Bluetooth

Earbuds can connect to two devices simultaneously and switch automatically

New firmware updates with improvements rolling out globally over two weeks

Bose has fixed one of the biggest gripes with its QuietComfort Ultra and Ultra Open earbuds. At launch, both products were only able to connect to one device at a time. If you wanted to listen to audio from a different device, you'd need to manually switch devices using the app, or disconnect from one device and reconnect with another.

Bose is now rolling out a software update that adds multipoint Bluetooth to both sets of earbuds. This allows you to connect your earbuds to two devices simultaneously and automatically switch from one device to the other without needing to access the Bose app.

How does Bose multipoint Bluetooth work?

Connect to two devices and automatically switch between them

Using Bose multipoint connection, it will now be possible to connect to two devices at the same time using your QuietComfort Ultra or Ultra Open earbuds. Once you have connected to both devices, all you need to do to switch from one to the other is pause the audio on one device and start the audio on the other. Your earbuds will automatically detect that audio is now coming from the other connected device, and switch to that connection.

If you receive a phone call on a connected device, your earbuds will automatically switch to that device, whether it's currently playing audio or not. For example, if you're watching a show on your laptop through your Bose earbuds, but your phone is also connected using multipoint Bluetooth, if a call comes through on your phone, your earbuds will automatically switch to your phone so you can take the call.

It's also possible to manually switch between devices using the Bose app, and if you find that notifications or audio from one device are distracting you from listening to another, you can toggle off multipoint connection in the Bluetooth settings of the Bose app.

The new updates are rolling out from today and should be available for users around the world within the next two weeks. In addition to providing support for multipoint Bluetooth, the new updates also include further improvements for the Ultra Open earbuds, including improved voice pickup and some other minor bug fixes.

Once you've updated to the latest firmware, you'll be able to connect to two devices at once. You can connect to any previously connected devices or pair with a new device if you wish. You can't connect to more than two devices at once, however.

Open the Bose app on your phone. Tap the Settings icon. Select Product Update. If the update is available, it should appear on this screen. The new firmware is 4.0.20 for the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds and 4.0.22 for the Ultra Open earbuds. Select the update and it will download and install. Once completed, your earbuds will restart and reconnect. To turn multipoint audio on or off, tap Source. Toggle Multi-point Connection on or off as desired.