Bose makes some of the very best headphones in the business, with its particular expertise coming in the realm of noise-cancelling - tech that helps to dull the world around you to make it easier to concentrate on your music.

If you're heading back to school this Fall or about to head there for the first time, noise-cancelling headphones or earbuds are a must-have to enhance your study sessions, and Best Buy has some great savings on options from Bose.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $249 $299 Save $50 This deal knocks a welcome $50 off the price of these stellar earbuds, which have basically the best noise cancelling you can get outside of bigger headphones. $249 at Best Buy

We rated these a full five stars when we tested them rigorously at the start of this year, and that hasn't changed at all - but getting this sort of discount when they're only a recent launch is a relative rarity.

Although they're a little older, for those who prefer an over-ear approach to their audio, Best Buy also has the QuietComfort 45 at a similar discount.

Pocket-lint Bose QuietComfort 45 $279 $329 Save $50 A healthy $50 off makes the QuietComfort 45 an equally good option for those who want over-ears. $279 at Best Buy

We first tested the 45s back in 2021, but very little has changed since then - these are still exemplary over-ears that don't cost quite as much as some of the more premium competition, but do a sterling job and sound impeccable.

What you should know before picking your Bose headphones

While both of these deals are very good, there are some useful questions you can ask yourself to check which is the right option for you.

Do you prefer earbuds or over-ears?

The most obvious difference between these two models is the one that should ultimately decide which works for you - would you rather wear earbuds or over-ears? Both are great for studying, but if you've typically found that one or the other is more comfortable for long periods, that should be instructive.

For our money, we think earbuds are a little more practical and widely useful, making the QuietComfort Earbuds II our top choice, but if we're travelling - particularly by plane or train - then over-ears streak ahead.

How big is your school bag?

One part of the dilemma between these two types of audio options is the literal size of both - for obvious reasons, an earbud case is way easier to fit into a schoolbag (or even just your pocket) than a full set of headphones.

That's not to say the latter is impossible, just that it requires a little more space. So, if you know that you always have papers falling out of your bag and no room to spare, perhaps earbuds would make more sense for you. If you're more minimalist and have all your stuff in the cloud, then take advantage of that extra space with some headphones!