I'm still a sucker for taking handwritten notes in a lot of situations. For some reason, it helps me focus more on what I'm taking notes on than if I were to type notes. Because of that, I really enjoyed the Boox Note Air3 C . It provided a wonderful handwriting experience with a versatile Android OS that was intuitive to me as a long-time Android phone user. So when Boox announced the Note Air4 C, I was excited. After all, any improvements to a device I already like and recommend sound enticing.

Unfortunately, some of my excited anticipation was unwarranted. To spoil the surprise, the upgrades are, to put it mildly, subtle. It represents more of a modest iteration than a substantially new product. That said, it's still an excellent device for many reasons and is very enjoyable to use.

Boox Note Air4 C The Boox Note Air4 C is an E-Ink tablet that can be used with a stylus to take handwritten notes. It runs on Android 13 for greater flexibility and versatility. The 10-3-inch color display makes it easy to see content and offers plenty of customization options.

Sharp, clear display

Android OS provides a lot of flexibility and customization

New UI supports widgets and familiar tablet-like experience

$500 at Boox $500 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

The Onyx Boox Note Air4 C is available from Amazon, Walmart, Boox's website, and the Onyx website for $499.99. It's only available in one color and size and comes with the Boox Pen Plus. If you want a cover or the Boox Pen Pro 2, you'll need to purchase those separately.

Physically, the Note Air4 C looks almost identical to the Note Air3 C. Boox changed its logo placement on the front of the device (it's now more subtle and in the bottom left instead), but otherwise, it's next to impossible to tell them apart just by looking. The new model is one gram lighter than the Air3 C, but the thickness remains the same. It also keeps the same Kaleido 3 Color Screen, adjustable front light, microSD card slot, fingerprint lock, 3700mAh battery, and 64GB of memory.

Boox Note Air4 C Resolution BW: 2480 x 1860 (300 ppi), Color: 1240 x 930 (150 ppi) Storage 64 GB, microSD card slot Brand Boox Screen Size 10.3 in Processor Octa-core + BSR RAM 6 GB Supported formats PDF, CAJ, DJVU, CBR, CBZ, EPUB, EPUB3, AZW3, MOBI, TXT, DOC, DOCX, FB2, CHM, RTF, HTML, ZIP, PRC, PPT, PPTX, PNG, JPG, BMP, TIFF, WAV, MP3 OS Android 13 Weight 14.8 oz Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Front light Yess, with color temperature adjustment Dimensions 8.9 x 7.6 x 0.23 in IP rating None Camera None Ports USB-C Buttons Power button with fingerprint recognition Expand

What I liked about the Onyx Boox Note Air4 C

A tablet-like experience on an e-reader

The Note Air4 C shares a long list of similarities with its predecessor. That's not a bad thing since the Note Air3 C is a great device. First and foremost, like the Note Air3 C, the Note Air4 C provides a fantastic writing experience. It feels remarkably like writing on paper, thanks to the subtle texture of the glass. The stylus, which is the same as the previous model, is as comfortable to hold as a pen or pencil, and it glides smoothly across the surface of the device.

The Note Air4 C provides a fantastic writing experience. It feels remarkably like writing on paper, thanks to the subtle texture of the glass.

The C in the name signifies that this is a color E-Ink device. While you don't get the vibrant, saturated colors of tablets like the Apple iPad , there is enough of a range to be helpful when highlighting text or sketching designs. I am a big fan of color-coding notes and charts, so I appreciate that I can continue that habit on this tablet. It also makes for a nicer experience when using apps that are rich with color.

Beyond color, the display is sharp and clear, making it very easy to read text. Graphics won't look exceptionally detailed, as it's more like looking at a newspaper than a high-resolution tablet, but it's well-detailed for an E-Ink display. It offers a higher resolution for black and white content (300 ppi) versus color content (150 ppi), so basic text looks quite a bit better than color graphics, but color materials are by no means bad for an E-Ink device.

The matte finish on the display makes it easy to see in any light, even bright sunlight. Unlike other tablets with fancier displays, there are hardly any reflections or glare. You can opt for no front light or turn the front light to very bright for easy use in any lighting situation. That front light is also color temperature adjustable, all the way to orange, saving your eyes (and circadian rhythm) at night.