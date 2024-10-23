Key Takeaways Boox has announced the Palma 2, the Note Air4 C, and the Note Max.

The Palma 2 is a phone-sized e-reader with an improved CPU and an added fingerprint sensor.

The Note Air4 C comes with an upgraded color E Ink screen and an advanced octa-core CPU.

Hot on the heels of Amazon's refresh of its Kindle lineup , Boox has announced its own lineup changes. The e-reader maker has announced three new devices today, including updates to theand Note Air lines, as well as the all-new, ultra-premium, Note Max. The whole lineup includes substantial upgrades to processing power, operating system and more, as well as some additional updated features that constant readers will definitely find appealing.

The Palma 2 may be small, but it packs a punch

Boox's lightweight e-reader gets a new processor and fingerprint sensor

Palma 2 Storage 128GB Brand Boox Screen Size 6.13-inch Processor Octa-core RAM 6GB OS Android 13 Expand $280 at Boox

The Palma 2 looks to improve upon the original Palma with a faster octa-core CPU, and a fingerprint sensor. Boox says the Palma 2 retains its compactness for "easy one-handed use." A faster CPU should hopefully help make the Palma 2 more snappy and smooth. The fingerprint sensor is integrated into the e-reader's power button, making it easier to quickly unlock the device with one hand.

The Palma 2 is also running Android 13 instead of Android 11 now. While it's still a couple of generations behind Android 15, being on Android 13 will give the Palma 2 a few more years of life as developers still support and update apps for its operating system.

The Palma 2 has a 6.13-inch 300 PPI E Ink Carta 1200 screen, which offers the same paper-like clarity as the original. It also has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The new Boox Palma 2 is available for preorder today in ivory white or deep cyan black for $280. The Palma 2 is the same price as the original Palma, but is still more expensive than other e-readers, such as the recently announced $200 Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition .

Note Air4 C Storage 128GB Brand Boox Screen Size 13.3-inch Processor 2.8Ghz Octa-core CPU RAM 6GB OS Android 13 Expand $500 at Boox

In addition to the Palma 2, Boox has also announced two new tablets will be joining its lineup of devices, the Note Air4 C and the Note Max.

The Note Air4 C has an upgraded color E Ink screen that provides it with a brighter background, as well as enhanced contrast for a better visual experience. Boox says "users can adjust refresh settings to optimize the display for different tasks, such as reading, browsing, or viewing detailed visuals."

It has an advanced Octa-core CPU and 6GB of RAM which Boox says will give it a 50 percent performance boost. Boox says the Note Air4 C is the first in the Note series to feature a tablet-like UI which allows users to easily customize the home screen and how they organize their apps.

Finally, Boox is also introducing the Note Max, a new black-and-white tablet with stylus capabilities. It features a 13.3-inch E Carta 1300 display and a super-powerful 2.8Ghz octa-core CPU. The tablet is also just 4.6mm thick.

The Note Max will be available for preorder in the coming weeks and will be the most expensive of the new lineup, costing $640.