Backbone/ Pocket-lint Backbone One $70 $90 Save $20 Take your phone gaming to a whole new level with the Backbone One gaming controller, which lets you replicate the inputs of your favorite console games on the go. Sturdy, responsive and comfortable, this will transform the way you play on your phone. $70 at Amazon

Mobile gaming is great - I don't even want to speculate on how many hours I've frittered away playing some of my favorite titles on my phone. But there comes a time when a touchscreen just won't cut it, especially for more advanced games. That's where the Backbone comes in. Connecting to the USB-C port, it basically positions your phone like a Switch screen in between two halves of a controller that mimics the feel of a PS5 or Xbox joypad. This one is compatible with Android devices from 10.0 and up, as well as the new iPhone 15 range.

The real draw here isn't native games but using the PS Remote Play, Xbox Remote Play, and Steam Link services to play games from the cloud. This is becoming increasingly popular as bandwidth increases, and you can legitimately play thousands of console-quality games right on your phone as long as you have a stable Internet connection. The Backbone is the final piece of that puzzle, giving you all of the inputs you need to play them right.

What you should know about buying a Backbone One

This is an item I have personal experience with, as I love my Backbone. It's incredibly well-constructed and super responsive. It really changes the way you think about your phone. Here's our PlayStation Edition Backbone One review if you need more information. There are certainly other phone grip controllers on the market, but Backbone is the undisputed industry leader in features and build quality. Grab a controller before Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are over.