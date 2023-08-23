LG/Pocket-lint LG 27GP850-B Ultragear Gaming Monitor $300 $430 Save $130 Save 30 per cent on this great 27-inch monitor from LG that comes with built-in AMD FreeSync Premium, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and more. $300 at Amazon

Some people opt for books for rainy afternoons, while others opt to boot up Diablo 4 or Baldur's Gate 3 to slay hordes of demons and the undead. If you're in the latter camp, whether you're using one of the best gaming desktops or gaming laptops on the market, your experience can be further elevated with a top grade monitor, so you can enjoy gorgeous graphics on screen. While premium monitors usually come with a matching price tag, this deal on the beautiful and capable LFG 27GP850-B Ultragear gaming monitor saves you $130, meaning you can score the 27-inch gaming accessory for $300 right now.

Why you should buy the LG 27GP850-B Ultragear gaming monitor

Full disclosure: This is the same gaming monitor use on a daily basis, and I can honestly say it's worth the investment. The 27-inch screen allows for plenty of room for work projects, and thanks to its QHD Nano IPS display, it’s bright enough that I can clearly see graphics even in my sun-lit living room. This brightness also translates to gaming activity; during my current Diablo 4 sorcerer sessions, I'm able to see the shambling dead in the darkest dungeons with clear, vibrant, and realistic detailing.

Because the monitor also comes with 165Hz and a 1ms response time, you’ll be able to game or work with high frame rates and near-instantaneous response times, which is essential during action-packed scenes or quick workflow. Plus, it's packed with AMD FreeSync Premium and also compatible with Nvidia G-Sync to reduce screen tearing and minimize stuttering.

As a heads-up, we don't know how long this sale will last, so if you're looking to add this to your cart, I'd do it fast to score a quality monitor for a 30 per cent discount.