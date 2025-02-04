Summary Bookshop.org allows users to buy ebooks online while supporting local bookstores.

The app doesn't support Kindle devices due to DRM issues, limiting usage to iOS and Android devices. Kobo support is being worked on.

Users on Reddit pointed out it might be hard for people to use who struggle to read on phones and tablets without an E Ink display.

In many ways, Amazon's Kindle devices reign supreme among e-readers due to their affordability and user-friendly design. While Amazon dominates a significant portion of online book sales in the US, this new Kindle alternative aims to change that while supporting local bookstores.

Bookshop.org is a new online platform that allows users to buy and read e-books while supporting local bookstores. The app is available on iOS and Android and can also be accessed from the web. Its CEO and founder, Andy Hunter, says the app was inspired by the need to support local bookstores in the digital age.

"Right now, no matter how much you love your local bookstore, if you want to read an e-book, you have to go to Amazon or another alternate platform and you can’t support your local bookstore," Hunter said, speaking to USA Today. "E-books are an important revenue stream for publishers and authors and they could be for independent bookstores."

Bookshop.org Ebooks The Bookshop.org app lets users read ebooks on their mobile device. Ebooks can be purchased on Bookstorg.org's website, and you can choose your local bookstore to buy from. See more at App Store See more at Play Store

Related A new jailbreak for Kindle devices allows you to liberate your e-reader WinterBreak is a new jailbreak for Kindle devices, allowing users to access new customization features.

Bookshop.org doesn't support Kindles

Readers can only use it on iOS and Android devices

Bookshop.org lets users select their local bookstore to buy ebooks from online, and most of the profits go to the bookstore. You can find out which local bookstores are on the service by visiting Bookshop.org's store locator. However, many eager users immediately pointed out the lack of support for e-readers like the Kindle because of a DRM issue. Bookshop.org is working on adding support for Kobo devices later this year.

"Due to Amazon's proprietary digital rights management software (DRM) and publishers' DRM requirements, it’s not currently possible to buy ebooks from Bookshop.org or local bookstores and read them on your Kindle," Bookshop.org's FAQ reads.

Kindle fans on Reddit quickly pointed out that this app will be difficult to use for users who struggle to read on devices without an E Ink display like Kindle and Kobo devices have. "This is dead for anyone who can’t read on [a] phone or tablet," one Reddit user said.

If you're comfortable reading on your phone or tablet, then Bookshop.org appears to be a solid Kindle alternative to explore, particularly if you wish to support a local bookstore. It offers over a million titles from major publishers, and your reading progress syncs seamlessly across all your devices. The Bookshop.org app is currently available on both the App Store and Google Play Store. At the time of writing, Bookshop.org has raised over $35 million for local bookstores.