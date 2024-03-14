The BMW iX2 is an all-electric SUV that features the same underpinnings as the BMW iX1. As is the case with many of BMW's latest models, the exterior design divides opinion, but I'm keen on it even if the slightly more practical BMW iX1 is more appealing. The iX2 has competition too, from the likes of the Tesla Model Y, Audi Q4 e-Tron Sportback, Polestar 2 and Volvo C40.

Although the BMW iX2 sits on the same floor plan as the BMW iX1, it feels like a larger car to drive -- even though the dimensions aren't dramatically different. The sloping roofline gives it a slightly different visual identity, though it's less appealing if you're after practicality, with the iX1 offering a more accessible trunk area.

The BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport is more expensive too, and the material gains don't seem particularly advantageous. Nevertheless, there's plenty to like with the iX2, which, if purchased in the four-wheel drive BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport specification, offers up plenty of electric grunt.

BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport The BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport is an all-wheel drive, all-electric SUV that comes with plenty to offer fans of the ultimate driving machine.There's not much that differentiates it from the BMW iX1, save for some cosmetic tweaks, so the appeal is slightly limited. Expect plenty of performance from the powertrain and a lot of tech inside too. Pros Rewarding to drive for the most part

Practical interior with lots of space

Fast and efficient charging Cons Less affordable than the very good BMW iX1

Range is good but could be better

Less practical than the iX1

Price, specs, and availability

The BMW iX2 xDrive30 starts at £56,540 (around $72,700). Pick the BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport model I reviewed here and the pricing increases to £66,569 (around $85,710) due to the fact that it features no less than £9,124 ($11,700) worth of options. The BMW iX2 starts rolling out this month.

BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport Engine/Motor Electric motor powered by Lithium-ion battery Horsepower 225 kW / 309 hp Torque 494 Nm Drivetrain All-wheel drive 0-60 MPH 5.6 seconds

Design and Build

Cool cosmetic touches

If you're more concerned about looks over practicality, you will probably favor the BMW iX2 over the iX1. The trade-off for the sexier roofline is less space on the inside towards the rear end. The good news is that BMW hasn't sacrificed quality, with the iX2 featuring the ability to seat four adults comfortably.

I rather like the Portimao Blue metallic finish of the car I tested, which was complemented by 20-inch bi-colour alloy wheels. My car also features a host of extras, including the M Sport Pro bundle package that adds red M Sport brake calipers, spoilers and seat belts on the inside. It also came with a panoramic glass sunroof, which helped to shine a light on the impressive interior trim. For example, my test model was made up of Atlas Gray and Smoke White vegan leather.

A refreshing interior

Comprehensive cockpit appeal

The BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport is a premium SUV, which means that I was expecting no shortage of frills from the interior. It certainly lived up to those expectations and I found it to be largely agreeable, from the color and finish of the seats and door cards through to the features and functions that live within the dashboard. It's got all the basic essentials too, with cupholders and USB charging ports where they're needed most.

I found the cockpit area to be welcoming with plenty of options for adjusting the seat, though I was surprised to find I had to use manual levers to carry any tweaks out. I also enjoyed the driving position of the BMW iX2, which isn't too upright compared to some high-flying SUVs. Front seat passengers will also find the car enjoyable, though anyone who's particularly tall might find the rear seats less appealing. The legroom isn't bad, but that drop down line of the roof does encroach on the cabin.

The trunk is more spacious than the iX1, but at 18.5 cubic feet, it doesn't feel quite as generous somehow. I think this basically boils down to the cosmetics of the bodywork, which make the trunk opening seem less practical than the iX1. Thankfully, you can get the charging cables out of the way via an underfloor storage section.

The technology breakdown

Versatile infotainment system

Anyone who wants a high-tech interior will find the BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport fits the bill. The dashboard is dominated by a 10.7-inch touchscreen supplemented with a 10.25-inch digital instrument display. BMW designed the two to look linked together, so the overall visual effect is impressive. My only issue is that so many of the controls are touch-only, which means it's easy to become distracted if you're trying to make adjustments on the go.

I'm a big fan of the chunky leather-bound steering wheel though, which, along with feeling great to grip, can be used to carry out some functions.

Interestingly, my test car seemed to have an issue with voice output when I tried using satellite navigation. All I could hear was a garbled robotic voice and a series of unintelligible commands. Thankfully, the map instructions appear right in front of you, as well as the central screen, so I found it possible to make do without the voice part of the equation as I navigated unfamiliar territory.

Battery, range and performance

More than enough power

As you'd expect, the BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport specification car offers more performance muscle than the lower iX2 eDrive20 model, but both are available in the M Sport specification. If you're not fussed about four-wheel drive, then the eDrive20 variant makes perfect sense, while fans of performance will naturally warm to the grippier eDrive 30, especially with its twin motor M Sport qualifications.

Like the majority of electric cars, the BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport is an easy car to drive, even if its SUV dimensions make it challenging in smaller parking locations and urban environments. I enjoyed it most when I was out on secondary roads, where I could throw the car around, even though the iX2's high-riding loftiness and harsh suspension could make it feel a little lumpy on rough roads. Major roads aren't a problem though and, if you put your foot down, the BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport goes and stops as well as you'd expect from the badge.

With performance comes trade-offs in efficiency, so if range matters more than getting everywhere rapidly, I'd say the iX2 eDrive20 is an ideal compromise. I found the BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport to be predictably rapid, especially whenever I pulled on the Boost bar on the steering column. This supplies ten seconds of extra power for overtaking and the like. Even without that feature, the iX2 accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in just 5.6 seconds, which is more impressive than the eDrive20. Admittedly, that car has around 100 bhp less, so it'll do the same in 8.6 seconds.

Considering both model variants use the same 65kWh battery pack, the range isn't dramatically different, but 283 miles from the iX2 might make the difference in getting home without a charging stop compared to the slightly less impressive 266 miles or so of the iX2 I've been driving. The good news if a charging stop is unavoidable is the charging rate, which is up to 130kW. That's not amazing, but it's fast enough to get from about ten to eighty percent in thirty minutes or so.

Verdict

The BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport left a positive impression on me, though after driving the iX1 back to back, I still think I prefer the latter car. It may well use the same floorplan, but feels a little more agile for some reason. I'd like to spend some more time with the iX2 to see if my opinion changes. Nevertheless, the BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport comes packed with interesting tech, offers lots of comfort and boasts more than enough performance.

It's mostly a success story, but the price point might persuade me to head in the direction of those aforementioned rivals that offer just as much, if not more, and often for less. Tesla in the US, for example, offers the Model Y from around $43K, although that does rise by $10K or so if you add a similar level of extras. Even the comparable Audi Q4 e-Tron Sportback starts from $50K and still tops out at less than the Beemer with all the options.