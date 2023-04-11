Bluetti launched its new and exciting Easter campaign on 6 April 2023. Bluetti is a world leader in green energy storage solutions. It produces innovative battery systems, portable power stations, and energy-saving solar panels for both indoor and outdoor scenarios. Let's check out some of the best deals that you can snap up for yourself, or as an excellent eco-friendly Easter gift.

AC300

First up is the impressive AC300, the first 100% modular model from Bluetti. It has a flexible capacity of up to 12,288Wh when paired with the B300 expansion batteries, adding a 3,000W PSW inverter that is more than enough for RV Easter trips, DIY work, outdoor gardening, or whatever off-the-grid activities you've got planned.

AC500

Next is the powerful AC500, another modular device that can be boosted by pairing it up with expansion batteries. This clever device can jump up from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh if you team it up with the B300S. Equipped with a LiFePo4 battery cell to ensure secure operation and extended lifespan, the AC500 features over 3500 life

cycles. You can plug this one into any AC outlet and solar panels simultaneously to get a maximum of 8,000 input. This means you can get it 80% charged in just one hour!

An extra cool feature of this one is that, even if you do run out of juice, the UPS function means that a constant power supply will ensure that essentials like your refrigerator or fish tank will keep running without interruption.

EB3A

The portable EB3A is a real marvel. It's easy to carry around with its comfortable handle, making solar energy easily accessible when you plug it in with a Bluetti PV120/PV200. Thanks to its 268Wh capacity and 600W output power, versatile outputs can charge numerous devices on the road for hours, including laptops, cookers, mini-fridges, and more.

The EB3A supports up to 430W dual charging, which means it can reach 80% charge in a mind-blowing 30 minutes. That's an insane amount of green power for an incredibly short charging time.

EB55 and EB705

Two more models that are on special offer this Easter are the Bluetti EB55 and EB705. Featuring 700Wh and 800Wh capacity respectively, these are ideal for any outdoor activities like camping, picnics, fishing, or whatever your heart desires.

AC200MAX

If you're looking for a budget-saving energy storage solution, then the AC200MAX could be the deal for you. You can increase its capacity by pairing it up with B230 battery packs. You can use the innovative Bluetti App with this device, so it can be remotely controlled and monitored in real time.

One of Bluetti's flagship models available in the Easter sale is the AC200P. This comes with a 2000Wh capacity and 2000W continuous power for an array of applications. It can be fitted with B230 or B300 expansion batteries to get the most out of your self-sufficient energy.

Solar panels

Bluetti also is offering savings on an extensive range of solar panels including the PV200, PV350, and PV420 this Easter. They use multi-layered ETFE which enables higher efficiency and longer lifespan. With a 23.4% conversion rate, these wonderful panels can drink power from our sun at very high speed and can power most electronics for hours on end.

Find out more about Bluetti via Bluetti's website.