Summary Bluetti unveils EnergyPro 6K, a backup power solution for small-to-mid-sized homes at CES 2025.

EnergyPro 6K supports passive cooling for cost-efficiency, reliability, and 10-year operation.

EnergyPro 6K integrates into whole-home energy solutions and can power up to five units in parallel.

During CES 2025, Bluetti, a leader in portable power stations, unveiled a collection of new energy solutions. With new backup power stations for the home unveiled, the company unveiled the new EnergyPro 6K backup power solution, offering peace of mind in the event of an outage. Alternatively, those living off the grid can receive reliable and sustainable power for their appliances and smart home devices.

As part of its new "product era 3.0," Bluetti revealed the new Elite, Apex, and EnergyPro series of power stations. Of the new collections, the Bluetii EnergyPro 6K stands out as it focuses on small-to-mid-sized homes looking for an easy solution. As announced by Bluetti, the EnergyPro 6K will arrive later this year on May 8th, just in time for summer. At the time of writing, pricing has yet to be announced.

Bluetti's EnergyPro 6K supports passive cooling, offering a decade of use

The company says this minimizes expenses and repairs

The EnergyPro 6K is a wall-mounted unit that offers between 5.8kW to 29kW of energy of a single unit. It's designed to be reliable and cost-efficient for small-to-medium homes, whether you're on or off the grid. With support for solar, battery, generators, and EV power sources, the EnergyPro 6K can integrate with your whole-home backup system. This is especially true as it supports pairing with the ATI Smart Distributor Box.

Bluetti has designed its EnergyPro 6K with passive cooling technology. As the company explains, this allows the unit to provide reliable backup power for 10 years. With a decade of "stable performance," Bluetti claims that the EnergyPro 6K is built with no fragile components, minimizing the chance of required maintenance. There's no need to replace the built-in fan or refill the EnergyPro 6K with coolant "regularly."

The EnergyPro 6K creates a whole-home energy solution

Bluetti's latest power station supports up to five units

Bluetti

The EnergyPro 6K is a whole-home energy solution which is said can turn an entire home into a self-sustaining microgrid. This, of course, relies on the use of the aforementioned ATI Smart Distributor Box, which enables intelligent load management and bidirectional EV charging. If your home can be sustained on clean renewable energy, or you're converting your off-the-grid home to be more self-sufficient, the EnergyPro 6K is primed for you.

If your home is affected by weather conditions or an outage, the EnergyPro 6K can kick in and restore power to your home and appliances.

Bluetti's EnergyPro 6K is announced to be compatible with up to five units, providing parallel connection. It also supports automatic detection for backup power. This means that if your home is affected by weather conditions or an outage, the EnergyPro 6K can kick in and restore power to your home and appliances. This includes providing power to refrigerators, lights, in-home medical equipment, and more essentials.

Bluetti also introduced the Apex 300 power solution

During CES 2025, Bluetti's Apex 300 was unveiled, slated for April

Bluetti

On top of the EnergyPro 6K, Bluetti has announced its Apex 300 portable battery. This brand-new unit provides up to 11.52kW of output and 58kWh of capacity for your home or cottage. It also supports up to three units, providing 11.52kW output and 58kWh capacity when using its parallel connection. With this, you can sustain up to a full week during extended power outages. Alternatively, you can garner seven days of sustainable living off the grid.

Apex 300 delivers 120V and 240V dual voltage, meaning it's powerful enough to provide backup power to even heavy appliances. If you've been looking to purchase an option to support high-power devices like dryers, central AC, EV chargers, water pumps, ovens, and a fridge, the Apex 300 is a fantastic option.