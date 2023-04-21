Bluetti is well known for its portable power stations and has opened the door to further outdoor pursuits with the ultra-portable AC60 power station.

This isn't just any portable power station, though. It has plenty of tricks up its proverbial sleeve that other power stations simply don't deliver on. Read on to find out what makes the AC60 the power station you need to pack for your outdoor pursuits.

What is the Bluetti AC60?

Bluetti

The AC60 from Bluetti is a brand-new portable power station on the market. You can check it out on the Bluetti.com AC60 store page. The device is due for release on 9 May 2023.

The AC60 is the latest horse to bolt from the Bluetti stable and the brand has a wealth of experience releasing premium quality power solutions that you can take anywhere with you. The AC60 certainly doesn't buck the trend, being one of the most portable power stations in its current portfolio.

Let's take a look at some of the features of the Bluetti AC60 that make it stand out from the crowd.

Bluetti AC60 features

The Bluetti AC60 comes with a selection of features that not only make it a go-to device for portable power but also sets it apart from many of the competing power stations on the market.

Built for life outdoors

Bluetti

Bluetti's AC60 may only be small, but it is pretty mighty too. This means it can withstand life in the wild, thanks to its IP65 ingress protection rating. Great news if you're caught in a sudden downpour, as it is water resistant, or need to take the AC60 to the beach, where sand would normally cause damage to other inferior devices.

Multiple charging methods

The AC60 has four different ways to fill its tank with juice. This makes it a truly comprehensive device in the portable power space and also means you'll always have suitable charging options.

You can charge it via:

A separate generator

12/24V car charging

Solar charging outdoors via Bluetti's PV panels

AC charging in the home

As you can see, this is a versatile little beast.

Compact Size

Bluetti

The dimensions of the Bluetti AC60 mean that it is the ultimate portable companion wherever you may go.

The device measures 11.3 x 8.5 x 9.7 inches, so it is easy to carry without being cumbersome. It weighs in at 18.9 lbs, so won't cause undue strain if you need to carry it anywhere.

App connectivity

The Bluetti AC60 is fully conversant with the proprietary Bluetti app. This allows you to check the device status, know when to charge and recharge the device to keep its tank full, and you can even change some of the settings like charging mode.

Expand Performance

Bluetti has also released the B80 expansion battery. This too is IP65 rated (so again is water and dustproof). This expands the capacity of the AC60 to 2,015 Wh and also serves as a power bank for Bluetti's solar panels. You can even use the B80 as a standalone DC unit, with three ports including USB-A, USB-C, and cigarette lighter port, similar to what you’d find in a car.

Bluetti AC60: Ready for action

The Bluetti AC60 is the perfect companion for your outdoor adventures. Don't be caught without power again, pack this pocket rocket with you and stay connected to the rest of the world, even when you're totally off-grid.