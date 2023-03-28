With outdoor activities just around the corner, Bluetti, a leader in green energy storage solutions, is offering a timely deal on the ultimate portable power station bundle to get you switched on for spring and summer. Whether your power needs are for home, work, or play, Bluett has a power station for every situation.

The highly adaptable and customizable AC300 and B300 are bundled up at an unbeatable price until 30 March 2023. Starting at just $2999 (down from $3898) you can harness all the features of the AC300 inverter module generator combined with the power of the B300 expansion battery.

The deal expands to include additional B300 and various portable solar panels, so you're sure to find the right fit.

Below you'll find the key features and specs for this dynamic duo, to help you pick the bundle that's right for you.

Scalable and sustainable power

Image Credit: BLUETTI

When it comes to capacity and runtime, Bluetti leaves its competitors in the dust, and you can customize your modular station to fit your individual electricity needs. When combined with a single B300 battery, you get 3072Wh, which runs a 1,500W heater for almost two hours, or an 800W refrigerator for three hours. Scale up to four B300, and get a whopping maximum 12,288Wh.

The AC300 runs on a LiFePO4 (LFP) battery, giving it a lifetime of 3,500+ life cycles to 80%. Not only are LFPs a more sustainable option than lithium batteries, forgoing the use of heavy and toxic metals, but they last around three times longer, too.

Numerous options for output and input

Image Credit: BLUETTI

There’s no shortage of options for plugging into and taking advantage of the AC300's 3,000W of continuous power. With 16 varying outlets, including 120V/20A AC, 12V/30A RV, 24V/10A car, 15W wireless charging pads, and USB ports, it's not a question of "if" but "which?" You can feel confident knowing this generator can handle big power-suckers, like power tools and home appliances.

When it comes to charging, there are myriad options to ensure you won’t be left in the dark. Whether you want to charge from a wall, solar panel, car, generator, or lead-acid battery, you can do so in around two hours. Fueling up an AC300 and two B300 batteries via solar panel takes a mere 1.8 to 2.3 hours.

If you combine methods, for example, AC adapter and solar at the same time, you can double input and decrease charging time.

Effortless user experience

Image Credit: BLUETTI

The AC300 is optimized in a variety of ways to ensure easy and effective use. If you already have solar panels, fear not, the AC300 is widely compatible with most common models, thanks to its MC4 connectors.

Once your system is set up, you’ll rest easy because the AC300 can serve as a 24/7 uninterrupted power supply, switching over in just 20ms. There’s also an option for split-phase bonding, easily changing the input or output voltage from 120V to 240V or doubling the output power.

As an added perk, you can control the model not only from its crisp LCD touchscreen but also the Bluetti App, both of which showcase operation status, historical data, and device information.

Whether you're buying your first generator or looking to upgrade, this is a deal you don't want to miss. Redeem the offer here.