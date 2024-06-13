Key Takeaways BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool offers professional-grade diagnostics for under $100 on Amazon.

Easy setup and intuitive app provide quick access to real-time data monitoring and critical vehicle information.

Smog check readiness feature helps identify and address potential emissions issues proactively for vehicle inspections.

Staying on top of your vehicle's health can save you time, money, and the inconvenience of unexpected breakdowns. The BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool offers professional-grade diagnostics right from your phone. In this review, I'll explore the features, performance, and usability of this powerful OBDII tool, helping you decide if it’s the right fit for your needs.

Related How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Professional-grade automotive diagnostic tools can cost hundreds and even thousands of dollars. Growing up with my father who ran his own repair shop and became an automotive educational professor, I can tell you firsthand that the equipment is not cheap. I remember him carrying around a briefcase full of Mitchell Manuals CDs, which cost as much as a full set of the Encyclopedia Britannica, and a laptop with huge connecting devices all just to read up on and diagnose vehicle issues.

Those days are long gone, thanks to modern phones and devices such as the BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool.

BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool Recommended $85 $120 Save $35 The BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool is an automotive diagnostic device designed to monitor, assess, and troubleshoot vehicle activity. It plugs into your car's OBDII port and then connects to an iPhone or Android device via Bluetooth.This tool provides enhanced diagnostics, including ABS, Airbag, SRS, and TPMS codes, as well as real-time data monitoring, smog check readiness, freeze frame data, and detailed repair reports with possible causes and suggested fixes for a wide range of vehicle makes and models. Type OBDII Scan Tool Power Source OBDII Port What's Included Scan tool, setup guide, and decal. Brand BlueDriver Dimensions 2.2x1.9x 1 inches Pros Frequently available for under $100

Easy to use

Works with most modern vehicles

One-time purchase with no additional costs. Cons No bi-directional support to send commands to vehicle

Some menus are dead ends

Not as fast as some comparable devices Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

The BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool sells for $119.95, though you can frequently find it for less than $100 on Amazon.

The BlueDriver scan tool provides access to real-time vehicle data and translates that information into simple terms to help the user stay on top of their car's health and, if need be, understand problems and begin working on resolving any issues. It's an affordable yet powerful diagnostic tool for any car owner. With Bluetooth connectivity, it works with both Android and iOS devices.

BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool Type OBDII Scan Tool Power Source OBDII Port What's Included Scan tool, setup guide, and decal. Brand BlueDriver Dimensions 2.2x1.9x 1 inches

0:31 Related This 4-in-1 charger made my car into a charging powerhouse This phone charger for your car can power up to 4 devices simultaneously.

What I liked about the BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool

Easy setup and easy access to real-time data

Pocket-Lint

One of the standout features of the BlueDriver Scan Tool is how easy it is to install and use. Setting up the device is straightforward: Plug the sensor into your car's OBDII port, connect it phone over Bluetooth, and open the BlueDriver app. Within minutes, you're ready to diagnose your vehicle.This simplicity ensures that even those with minimal technical know-how can start troubleshooting their vehicles quickly.

Close

I found the device handy when I looked up my vehicle's information. The BlueDriver scan tool showed multiple vehicle recalls regarding airbag failures as well as several other items to note. It also offered detailed maintenance schedules tailored to my vehicle's make and model, suggesting timely services like oil changes, tire rotations, and brake inspections. I could see this proactive approach as helpful in maintaining optimal performance and preventing costly repairs. Beyond those features, the BlueDriver scan tool points users to manufacturer-issued service bulletins. These provide information on common issues, component failures, and software updates that may not require a full recall but still need attention.

One of the standout features of the BlueDriver Scan Tool is how easy it is to install and use.

One of the standout features of the BlueDriver scan tool that you won't find on comparable devices is its ability to monitor your vehicle's health through real-time data. The live data stream provides immediate feedback, helping you identify potential issues early on, ensuring you can address them before they become serious problems. Whether you're tracking engine performance, fuel efficiency, or emission levels, having this real-time information at your fingertips is crucial for maintaining your vehicle's optimal condition and troubleshooting potential issues.

Another feature I liked was BlueDriver scan tool's ability to prepare a vehicle for smog check inspections. This is a mandatory requirement every two years in my area. The tool offers a pre-inspection readiness feature that scans your vehicle's emissions systems to identify potential issues such as malfunctioning oxygen sensors or catalytic converter inefficiencies. By detecting these problems beforehand, you can address them proactively. If the tool identifies potential failure points, it provides detailed diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) with descriptions and possible causes. This information helps you understand why your vehicle might fail the smog check and guides you in making targeted repairs. The user-friendly BlueDriver app further enhances this process by offering clear explanations and step-by-step repair guides.

What I didn't like about the BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool

Some features are incomplete

Pocket-Lint

The BlueDriver scan tool has some limitations to consider. First, it does not offer bi-directional support, meaning it cannot send advanced commands to your vehicle, limiting its functionality compared to other scan tools. Some users have reported encountering dead-end menus or features that are not fully operational within the app. Despite advertising 24/7 professional support, I found reports of users who found BlueDriver's customer support is not always active. In my opinion, the tool being app-dependent, and being limited to OBDII vehicles, which exclude classics or cars made before 1996, are moot points for most consumers.

Related As a car owner, the Carly OBDII scanner is my new go-to diagnostic tool The Carly lets you scan and detect everything and anything that might be wrong with your vehicle.

Should you buy the BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool?

For the price, this OBDII scan tool has a lot to offer. I have purchased more expensive units, like the Carly Universal Scanner, that I really liked, but did not offer all the features like the BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool. That one went missing so I purchased the cheapest unit on the shelf in a local parts store. I could look up codes and clear codes as needed, but it had me sorely missing the modern convenience of being connected through my smartphone. After a thorough consideration and a good couple of weeks using the BlueDriver Scan Tool, I feel confident giving it a solid recommendation.