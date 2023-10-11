Blink Blink Outdoor 3 $60 $100 Save $40 The Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) is a 1080p smart security camera that can help you protect your home with motion alerts, video recording, and live streaming. It's now down to just $59.99 at 40 per cent off the list price. $60 at Amazon

Smart outdoor security cameras are a great way to protect your home. Not only do they allow you to see what is happening outside your home no matter where you are, but they can also give you alerts when motion is detected so that you can check up on what the cause might be. The Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) isn't the latest model of this product, but it's still packed with features and is currently discounted by 40 per cent at just $59.99.

Why is the Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) worth my money?

The Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) is a 1080p battery-powered smart security camera. Since it's not wired, it makes it much easier to place it where you want it on your property, as you don't have to worry about being near to a power source. It has a long battery life of up to two years, although the battery life may be reduced if your camera is in a location that gets a lot of motion.

The motion detection on the Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) will pick up any movement the camera spots. Unlike the updated Blink Outdoor (4th Gen), it won't be able to differentiate between general motion and motion caused by people. So, if you only want to be notified when someone is spotted, you're better off opting for the 4th Gen model.

There's a decent field of view at 110 degrees, which gives you good coverage of the area where your camera is located, and you can use the included Sync Module to save recorded clips locally to a USB drive. With a Blink subscription, you can also save your recordings to the cloud. The subscription gives you up to 60 days of video history, up to 90 minutes of continuous streaming, video sharing, and photo capture, as well as the ability to record the live view from your Blink Outdoor.

As you'd expect from an Amazon-owned company, the Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) works seamlessly with Alexa. You can stream your live view directly to an Echo smart display such as an Echo Show 10, and you can arm or disarm your camera just by asking Alexa. However, the Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) isn't compatible with HomeKit or Google Assistant.

Combine your Blink Outdoor with an indoor camera such as the Blink Mini, and you can protect your home inside and out.