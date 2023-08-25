Amazon Blink Outdoor 4 Blink's latest and greatest Blink's new Outdoor 4 camera has received some big upgrades when it comes to image quality, along with improved motion detection and, for the first time on a battery-powered camera, a person detection mode. Pros Person detection Improved image quality Long battery life Cons Sync module required Slight price increase $120 at Amazon $119.99 at Best Buy

Amazon Blink Outdoor 3 An oldie but a goodie $49.99 $99.99 Save $50 Blink's third-generation Outdoor camera is still worth considering if you don't need a wider field of view or person detection, and if you look around, you can likely find it on sale for as much as 50 percent off. Pros 1080p video Long battery life Bargain price (when on sale) Cons No smart alerts Narrow FOV $50 at Amazon $49.99 at Best Buy



Blink recently announced the Outdoor 4, its newest home security camera. Similar to the third-generation Outdoor camera, the Outdoor 4 is completely wireless, has up to two year's worth of battery life, and for the first time, now includes person detection; something that up until now was only available on Blink's Wired Floodlight Camera.

With the Outdoor 3 still in Blink's lineup, you're now faced with a decision between the Outdoor 4 and the Outdoor 3 and which one is better for you. Below, we break down both cameras and help you figure out which camera fits your needs.

Price, specs & availability

Blink's Outdoor 4 camera was launched in August 2023 and immediately made available to order. It's priced at $119.99, which includes the camera, any necessary mounting hardware and Blink's Sync Module 2. The module is required to set up and use the Outdoor 4 camera.

The third-generation Blink Outdoor camera first launched in September of 2020, and is still listed as part of Blink's camera lineup after the launch of Outdoor 4. The Outdoor 3 is listed at $99.99 on Blink's website but is currently marked down to $49.99 on Amazon, Blink's parent company.



Blink Outdoor 4 Blink Outdoor 3 Brand Blink Blink Resolution 1080p, 640 x 360 still photos 1080p, 640 x 360 still App Compatibility iOS, Android iPhone, Android Power Source AA Batteries AA Batteries Integrations Amazon Alexa Amazon Alexa Hub Required Yes Yes Field of view 143 degrees 110 degrees Power Up to 2 years of battery life Up to 2 years of battery life Local Storage Yes Yes Dimensions 70 x 70 x 41 mm 71 x 71 x 31 mm

On paper, both cameras have the same picture and video resolutions of 640 x 360 and 1080p, respectively. However, Blink's Outdoor 4 camera has a wider field of view, and the “best image quality yet” thanks to improved low-light performance and clarity according to Blink.

The Outdoor 4's field of view is 143 degrees compared to 110 degrees in Outdoor 3, which is a big difference in how much of the area in front of the camera you can see. The Outdoor 3's narrower field of view works best for narrow pathways or even an entrance to your home or backyard, and the Outdoor 4 will work in those situations too, as well as providing a better overview of an area like the front of your home.

I haven't used the Outdoor 3, but I did test the Outdoor 4 prior to its launch and can confirm that the video quality of the new camera is a big improvement over older Blink Outdoor cameras. (Again, I can't compare it to the 3, so I'm speaking to older versions of the Outdoor camera.) The Outdoor 4 does struggle with overcast or cloudy conditions, overexposing the clouds and most of the shot, but you're still able to see who or what is in front of the camera.

Otherwise, video captured in normal lighting situations is clear and crisp, with minimal pixelation around moving objects; something that's common on home security cameras like these.

Features, video storage and subscriptions

Blink added two new features to the Outdoor 4 that are a clear advantage over the third-gen version of the camera in the form of improved motion detection and - for the first time on one of Blink's battery-powered cameras - person detection.

That means you can set the Outdoor 4 to only monitor for and send you alerts when a person is detected in its field of view. With the Outdoor 3, you can't differentiate. You either receive alerts for all motion or nothing at all.

Both cameras are powered by AA batteries and have the potential to last for two years of use outdoors before the batteries need to be replaced. I say potential because battery life for either camera is dependent on how often motion events are detected, operating temperature (colder climates are harder on batteries) and other factors such as how often you live stream from the camera to the Blink app.

Amazon

When it comes to storing any recorded video and clips, you have a couple of options for either camera. You can use the included Sync Module 2's USB port to connect a storage device such as a thumb drive and locally save any recorded clips, you can sign up for Blink's subscription plan which starts at $3 a month per camera, or you can do both.

With Blink's subscription plans you get up to 90 minutes of continuous live streaming, live view recording, 60 days worth of video history, quicker access to video recordings, person detection, video sharing and an automatic timelapse feature that takes a photo every hour between motion events and stitches them together into a video. Additionally, if you have a storage device connected to the sync module, your videos will be backed up to your local storage every day.

Without a plan, you're limited to 5 minutes of live streaming, motion alerts, and motion video recording only if you have a thumb drive connected to the sync module.

Smart home compatibility

Blink is an Amazon-owned company, and as such, your smart home options for interacting with and viewing your Blink cameras are limited to Amazon's Alexa platform. That means you'll need to have an Echo Show or Fire TV to view live-streamed video from one of your Blink Cameras. Any of Amazon's smart speakers can be used for motion alerts, or to arm and disarm your cameras.

If you use Google Assistant or Siri through Apple's HomeKit, then you won't be able to bring your Blink cameras into either of those platforms.

Blink Outdoor 3 vs Blink Outdoor 4: Which should you choose?

Blink's Outdoor 4 is a big improvement over the third-generation Outdoor cam, with a wider field of view, better video and person detection. At $120, it's only $20 more than the standard price of the Outdoor 3 and worth the extra investment.

However, right now Amazon has the Blink Outdoor 3 marked down 50 percent, to $49.99. If you don't need the extra features that the Outdoor 4 brings to the table, such as person detection, then at that price, the Blink Outdoor 3 is good enough.