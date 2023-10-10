Blink Blink Mini $20 $35 Save $15 The best things come in small packages. The Blink Mini is a smart security camera with a tiny footprint that can still offer 1080p video, two-way talk, motion detection, and night vision. It's currently the lowest price it's ever been at just $19.99. $20 at Amazon

It's never been easier to set up your own home security system. One of the simplest options in installing smart security cameras inside and outside your home that allow you to monitor your property no matter where you are. You can also set up motion alerts that will inform you when movement is detected by any of your cameras.

The Blink Mini a is a compact indoor smart security camera that can record video in 1080p HD but is small enough to fit discreetly into your home. At just $19.99 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, it's currently the lowest price it's ever been.

Why is the Blink Mini worth my money?

A smart security camera is a great way to keep an eye on your home. When you're out and about, you can check the live feed from the Blink Mini on your smartphone. It's a great way to keep a watchful eye on pets or double-check that you really did turn the TV before you left.

The Blink Mini also has two-way audio, allowing you to use it as an intercom, by using the Blink app. If your dog is taking advantage of your absence to steal your spot on the sofa, you can talk through the Blink Mini to tell them in no uncertain terms to get down. You can also get motion alerts to keep your home protected against unwanted visitors during the night or when you're away. The Blink Mini even manages to fit infrared night vision into its tiny frame, too, so you can keep any eye on your home even when it's dark.

If you have an Echo smart display such as Echo Show 5 or Echo Show 8, you can view the live feed from the Blink Mini directly on your Echo device. This makes it a great option to use as a low-cost baby monitor. You can see and hear everything that's happening in your baby's room, and with the two-way talk you can comfort your little one by singing their favourite song without having to traipse upstairs.

With a Blink Plus subscription, you can access recordings of all motion and live view events from the cloud for up to 60 days. You can also download and save the recordings from your Blink Mini. You get a 30-day trial of Blink Plus when you purchase a Blink Mini. Get your hands one now, before the prices go back up.