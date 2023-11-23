Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X $130 $220 Save $90 This is a pretty unmissable deal given how expensive extra storage normally is for the newest Xbox consoles - be sure to grab it if you're running out of space on your Series X or S. $130 at Amazon

This is a really great Black Friday deal if you're the proud owner of an Xbox Series X or Series S - there's a good chance you're running into a classic problem of the modern gaming world: a lack of storage space.

With 1TB in the Series X and just 500GB in the standard white Series S (or 1TB in the black version), it's pretty easy to fill your console up with just a few games.

After all, install Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and you're immediately adding more than 200GB's worth of content to your internal SSD, which puts you a fifth of the way there on a Series X.

With only a couple of options to choose from where official storage expansion is concerned, this Black Friday has brought up a brilliant deal on Seagate's Storage Expansion Card - in its 1TB variant, which normally costs a whopping $220.

It's been knocked down to $130 for Black Friday, its lowest price all year and a really solid price for the amount of extra space you get - something that isn't all that common where this Xbox generation is concerned.

Pocket-lint

As always with Black Friday deals, we can't be sure how long this deal will be live for, so if you've been thinking about picking up a storage card this will be one to grab while it's still around.

More Black Friday 2023 deals and shopping advice