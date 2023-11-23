Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X
This is a pretty unmissable deal given how expensive extra storage normally is for the newest Xbox consoles - be sure to grab it if you're running out of space on your Series X or S.
This is a really great Black Friday deal if you're the proud owner of an Xbox Series X or Series S - there's a good chance you're running into a classic problem of the modern gaming world: a lack of storage space.
With 1TB in the Series X and just 500GB in the standard white Series S (or 1TB in the black version), it's pretty easy to fill your console up with just a few games.
After all, install Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and you're immediately adding more than 200GB's worth of content to your internal SSD, which puts you a fifth of the way there on a Series X.
With only a couple of options to choose from where official storage expansion is concerned, this Black Friday has brought up a brilliant deal on Seagate's Storage Expansion Card - in its 1TB variant, which normally costs a whopping $220.
It's been knocked down to $130 for Black Friday, its lowest price all year and a really solid price for the amount of extra space you get - something that isn't all that common where this Xbox generation is concerned.
As always with Black Friday deals, we can't be sure how long this deal will be live for, so if you've been thinking about picking up a storage card this will be one to grab while it's still around.
