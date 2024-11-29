Black Friday is the best time to find great deals on phones, TVs, handheld consoles, and other devices because of the incredible discounts available. You'll be able to buy products you wouldn't normally consider because of their high prices and use the cash you save to fund other purchases.

Anyone looking for a new Samsung Galaxy phone is in for a treat because many of the best models are available at discounted prices on Black Friday. There's something for everyone, and you can choose between flip, fold, premium, and budget models to suit your taste and budget.

Best Black Friday 2024 Samsung Galaxy deals

Galaxy Z Flip 6 $800 $1100 Save $300 Samsung's Z Flip 6 packs the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and 12GB of RAM into a compact and innovative shape for people looking to stand out with something different. It comes in fun colors, like Mint, Blue, Silver, and Yellow. $800 at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 6 $1515 $2020 Save $505 The Samsung Z Fold 6 is a powerhouse phone with aSnapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip powering two displays. It doubles as a tablet and offers the most screen space for work or viewing content. $1515 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G $300 $400 Save $100 The budget-friendly Galaxy A35 5G includes premium features like a 120Hz display and a triple camera array for a price anyone can afford. It offers long-term durability with an IP67 rating and four years of software updates. $300 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE $535 $710 Save $175 The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE offers premium build quality and a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display for a mid-range price. Its huge 4,700mAh battery is perfect for busy users wanting a phone for all-day use. $535 at Amazon