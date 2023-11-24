Best Buy Projector deals A projector is for you if you don't want to spend an absurd price on a giant TV. You watch your favorite content at massive sizes without spending nearly as much. Best Buy has several projector models on sale for Black Friday. Awesome projector deals at Best Buy

Bigger isn't always better, but bigger certainly can be more enjoyable when it comes to watching movies and other content. That's where a great projector comes into play, as you can watch your favorite stuff at sizes up to 500 inches. If you could even get a TV that massive, it would cost more than your house, but these projectors won't break the bank nearly that much. In fact, with these deals from Best Buy, you can get a really good projector for as little as $100.

Best Buy projector deals

Vankyo Leisure 470 Wireless Mini Projector $100 $120 Save $20 This portable projector from Vankyo is on sale for $100. Even with the ridiculously low price tag, it features 1080p support and can blast up to 250 inches of screen to your wall or wherever else. And it connects to your phone seamlessly, making it easy to play whatever you want. $100 at Best Buy

Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen Projector $600 $800 Save $200 Samsung, one of the leading names in TVs, also makes an easy-to-use projector with a built-in gaming hub. It pushes 550 lumens of brightness, 1080p resolution, and up to 100 inches of screen, which is excellent for the $600 price it's currently on sale for. $600 at Best Buy

Epson Home Cinema 2350 $900 $1300 Save $400 The Epson Home Cinema 2350 projector supports 4K resolution, making it perfect for those seeking more vibrant images on their massive screens. It's also absurdly bright at 2800 lumens. Finally, it can create a screen up to 500 inches, so you can get that movie theater experience at home. $900 at Best Buy

Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS300 $1500 $2000 Save $500 Once you reach this price point, you start seeing short-throw technology. The EpiqVision Ultra LS300 is a laser projector that can create a 1090p image at 3600 lumens from about a foot away. That image can be up to 120 inches, which is crazy for a short distance from the screen. Oh, and it's $500 cheaper than normal! $1500 at Best Buy

Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 $2800 $3500 Save $700 And now we've come to the projector of every movie buff's dreams. This machine features an absurd 4000 lumens of brightness, 4K resolution, ultra-short-throw technology that lets it project a 150-inch picture from less than a foot away from the screen, and so much more. It's expensive, but that $700 discount makes it easier to stomach. $2800 at Best Buy

More Black Friday 2023 deals