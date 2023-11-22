Investing in a portable power station is a great decision for many reasons - and making that purchase during a Black Friday sale is as smart as it gets. Power stations used to be heavy-duty units that were not highly portable and were used exclusively outdoors due to their deadly fumes.

Less than 10 years ago, these fuel-powered generators were the best option for backup power but were not widely adopted by families or outdoor adventurers.

Fast forward to 2023 and solar-powered and battery-powered portable power stations are incredible resources that provide an affordable, green energy solution at home or on the go. Portable power stations come in various sizes and in a wide range of power and battery life, so you can find a suitable fit based on your specific needs.

Three great reasons to get a portable power station

Bringing a portable power station on a camping trip is a surefire way to elevate your entire experience while still enjoying the great outdoors. Sure, you can power up tablets, phones, and laptops, but you can also use a power station to run your coffee maker, make a hot breakfast with small appliances, keep a portable speaker going all weekend, hold your drinks in a mini fridge, or recharge the battery on your drone or DSLR camera.

If you like the RV or trailer life when you hit the road, a portable power station is a valuable addition to supplement your existing power system. Rather than draining your vehicle's battery and ending up in a precarious situation, you can easily rely on a portable power station to run small appliances and devices so that you can glamp in comfort.

One of the most popular uses for portable power stations is as a home backup power system in case of emergencies, power outages, or severe weather events.

The Covid lockdowns changed the way a lot of people think when it comes to being disaster-ready, with a lot of us realizing that we aren't actually prepared for much at all. If you lose power unexpectedly, a power station can keep key appliances running or help you maintain communication by powering up your smartphones or tablets.

And no matter where or how you plan on using your portable power station, you can also recharge it using solar panels.

Dabbsson power stations are on sale for Black Friday

For 2023 Black Friday, top power station manufacturer and solar panel provider Dabbsson is offering three great deals on its best-selling portable power stations.

Dabbsson DBS2300 power station: For absolute versatility

Dabbsson

If you're looking for a reliable power station for peace of mind at home, but also want the flexibility of bringing it on the road, the Dabbsson DBS2300 won't let you down. With a 2,330Wh EV semi-solid state LiFePO4 battery and five built-in 2,200W AC outlets, it is powerful enough to handle multiple electronic devices and small appliances.

The DBS2300 will provide more than 4,500 charge cycles while maintaining 80%+ efficiency, making it a durable power station with incredible longevity even with heavy use. When it's time to recharge, the DBS2300 supports four different charging methods, including solar panels. It's portable enough to bring on a weekend getaway but has the lasting power to back you up in emergency situations at home.

Save 26% and get the DBS2300 at Amazon for $1,179.

Dabbsson DBS2300 Plus power station: The ultimate at-home backup

Image: Dabbsson

The DBS2300 Plus is equipped with a 2,330Wh battery and expansion capabilities of up to 16,660Wh, making it an amazing power station for home emergencies or a great travel companion for RVs. Its semi-solid state battery offers exceptional stability, high-temperature resistance, and extended service life, so you can feel confident in its safety and endurance.

And with 14 outlets and three USB charging ports, you'll be well-supported when you need it.

Save 28% and get the DBS2300 Plus at Amazon for $1,299. Plus, when you buy two DBS2300 Plus power stations, you get a free parallel connector.

Dabbsson DBS1300 power station: For outdoors and on the go

Image: Dabbsson

The DBS1300 is an energy-efficient, highly portable power station that's ready to join you wherever you're headed. Despite its more compact design, the DBS1300 is equipped with a 1,330Wh EV-grade semi-solid state battery, with expansion capabilities of up to 9,460Wh. From charging up your smartphone to providing power to the tools in your garage, the DBS1300 puts 1,200W of power output at your fingertips.

It can power up to 12 devices at once, recharge with solar panels, and will last up to a minimum of 15 years.

Save 50% and get the DBS1300 at Amazon for $599. Plus, when you buy two DBS1300 power stations, you get a free parallel connector.

More Black Friday deals from Dabbsson