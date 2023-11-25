Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $120 $140 Save $20 Amazon's 2021 Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch display while maintaining thin, non-distracting borders along with 10 weeks of battery and faster page turn rates than its predecessors. And for Black Friday, you can get the eReader for less than a pair of fabulous ANC Bose earbuds at just $120. $120 at Amazon $120 at Amazon

Lightweight and compact, it's hard to believe the now $120 tablet can hold up to two million titles, boast a waterproof rating, and last for weeks on a single charge. The Kindle Paperwhite, picked as our choice for the best Kindle overall, lets you read in the dark, has plenty of storage, and is all together just a wonderful tablet on sale this holiday season.

Why I'm investing in the Kindle Paperwhite this Black Friday

I have to admit, I've put off purchasing the Kindle Paperwhite for a few deal holidays now. While I held out during both Prime Day events, I'm finally biting the bullet on Black Friday and treating myself to a lightweight library rather than lugging 3 books with me around New York City or as I travel. While I don't think anything can truly replace the feeling (or smell) of a real, paperback book, my Pocket-lint colleagues have promised the Paperwhite is a capable device that automatically expands my library without taking up precious real-estate with a "sharp E Ink display bigger than its predecessors, making it easy to use in any lighting conditions."

Plus, as someone who is aiming to read at least 55 books in 2024, I either need to be bound by library due dates that I'll inevitably break or sacrifice closet space to make room for all my books - neither of which I'm willing to do. The Kindle feels like the perfect compromise, however, and plus, with Kindle Unlimited also running a $1 for 3 month membership deal this Black Friday, it just feels like the perfect time to kickstart my New Year's reading goals.

Aside from loving the feeling of reading and holding an actual book, another reason I didn't buy a Kindle before this Black Friday wasn't actually the over $100 price tag, which believe me, I am thankful is nearly 15% off, but the harsh page refresh I always bear witness to on my friend's Kindles. I recently learned, however, that the black and white flashing is actually part of how E Ink tablets work - and is an integral compromise to reaping the benefits of the tablet being easy to read in super sunny conditions like by the pool for a literal beach read. I also learned, thanks to Pocket-lint's Chris Hall, that there's a way to significantly reduce that flashing effect when the page is turned by turning off Page Refresh in the tablet's settings.

After I learned this Kindle page-turn hack, I was patiently waiting to add this deal to my cart. Full transparency, however, I did opt for the ad-free option which brings the price to $140. To me, the extra $20 is worth limiting ad distraction.

More Black Friday Kindle deals

Aside from the 2021 Paperwhite model, there are other great Kindle deals available this Black Friday. Read below for more on each discount and what features set each model apart.

Amazon Kindle (2022) $80 $100 Save $20 Earning a perfect Pocket-lint review score, the 2022 Kindle is compact, lightweight, supports USB-C charging, and boasts a crisp display. Storage 16GB Screen Size 6in E Ink, 4 LED illumination, 300ppi Battery 6 weeks Dimensions 157.8 x 108.6 x 8.0mm, 158g $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition $194 $258 Save $64 The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition takes the best of the Kindle Paperwhite and adds more storage along with wireless charging for a more premium experience. If you want a wireless charging dock, you may want to check out the bundle deal Amazon is offering this Black Friday, which includes both a dock and fabric case cover. Screen 6.8in E Ink, 17 LED illumination, adjustable warm light Storage 32GB Battery 10 weeks, wireless charging Dimensions 174 x 125 x 8.1mm, 207g $190 at Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle for $194

Amazon Kindle Oasis $180 $250 Save $70 The Kindle Oasis boasts a slightly bigger screen with a 7-inch display and includes page turn buttons for an even more intuitive reading experience. Screen 7in E Ink, 300ppi, 25 LED illumination, adjustable warm light Storage 8/32GB Battery 6 weeks Dimensions 159 x 141 x 3.4-8.4mm, 188g $180 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy

Amazon Kindle Scribe $240 $340 Save $100 Making its debut last year, the Amazon Kindle Scribe is an eReader and digital notebook. WIth it, you can annotate your books, convert handwritten notes to text, and mark-up PDFs. At even a $240 price, it's still on the pricey side, but it's worth the investment if you want both a traditional EInk tablet, as opposed to an iPad and, e-notebook in one. Storage 16GB/32GB.64GB Screen Size 10.2in E Ink, 35 LED illumination, 300ppi, adjustable warm light Battery 12 weeks (reading only), 3 weeks (writing) Dimensions 196 x 229 x 5.8mm, 433g $280 at Best Buy $240 at Amazon

Is the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition the same size as the Kindle Paperwhite?

Yes. The Kindle Paperwhite standard and Signature models are identical when it comes to display size and exterior. Where they differ is in terms of storage and charging. The Signature Edition boasts 32GB and wireless charging whereas the standard model has 8GB of storage and charges via USB-C port.

Are Kindles good for kids?

Kindles can be a good option for kids, in fact, the Kindle Kids is also on sale for Prime day at $100 instead of $120. However, there are even more durable options, like the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet (also on sale) that support both reading and entertainment options, and you get more bang for your buck.

