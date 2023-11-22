Go Pro Hero 11 Black Creator Edition deal: Save $100

GoPro HERO11 Black Creator Edition $449 $549 Save $100 This bundle nets you the GoPro Hero 11 Black, Media Mod, Light Mod and Volta Grip - all for just $450. $449 at Amazon $449 at Best Buy

The GoPro Hero 11 Black is a great deal at the moment, It has had a dramatic reduction since its predecessor arrived, and since the changes are relatively minor this year, you essentially get GoPro's flagship camera at a fraction of the cost.

What's an even better deal, though, is this Creator Edition bundle. This package has everything you could possibly need as an aspiring YouTuber or action sports filmmaker, and you can save a whopping $100 on the kit with this early Black Friday deal. Let's take a look at what's included.

The Creator Edition bundle: What's included

Media Mod

First up, we have the Media Mod. This accessory turns your humble action camera into a professional workhorse, adding a high-quality directional microphone for vlogging, as well as two cold-shoe mounts, a 3.5mm mic socket and an HDMI port.

For anyone serious about filmmaking, this is a great deal as it normally retails for close to $80 on its own.

Light Mod

Next, we have the Light Mod. This is a tiny, but powerful waterproof light that attaches to one of the aforementioned cold-shoe mounts, or alternatively, it can be used with the classic GoPro mounting tabs.

This isn't as essential as the Media Mod, but it's very handy to have. For all the strengths of the GoPro Hero 11 Black, low-light shooting isn't one of them, and this accessory will allow you to capture great footage in the darkest scenes. For those keeping a tally, this one usually retails for $50.

Volta grip

Finally, we have the Volta grip. This accessory is one of my favourites, and it acts as a tripod, a handle, a remote and a power bank, all in one. The Volta plugs into the GoPro's USB-C port to allow for over 5.5 hours of 4K recording and has easy-to-reach buttons to control your camera on the fly. It's brilliant.

The Volta would normally set you back $130, which brings us to about $259 worth of accessories. Plus, the Hero 11 Black, which normally sells for $350. This makes the grand total $609 - and the lot can be yours for just $450, it's a steal.

GoPro

The Hero 12 Black Creator Edition is also on sale...

There's not a massive difference between the GoPro Hero 11 and 12 models, but if you're craving longer battery life, HDR video and the GP Log profile, then the Hero 12 Black Creator Edition is also at a discount this Black Friday.

GoPro GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition $499 $600 Save $101 If you want GoPro's latest and greatest action camera, you can get the same excellent bundle for only $50 more. $499 at Amazon

If you opt for the newer camera, it'll cost you an additional $50, which is still an amazing deal. Personally, though, as someone who owns both cameras, I'd save some cash and go for the older model, as you'll get essentially the same results. Plus, you can spend what you save on a nice big microSD card.

