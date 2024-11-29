There's no better time than Black Friday to shop for TVs, phones, handheld consoles, and other electronics. Prices are at the lowest, and you can stock up on early Christmas gifts to avoid the stress of last-minute shopping and paying the full price later.

Gaming laptops are usually costly because of their high specs, but you can save hundreds of dollars on models from Razer, MSI, and Asus with Black Friday specials. The money you save can go towards laptop accessories to improve your experience or other fantastic discounted products.

Related 41 of the best Black Friday deals available right now Black Friday weekend has arrived with some great deals on a wide range of products.

The best Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Acer Nitro V $600 $780 Save $180 Acer's Nitro V is one of the most affordable gaming laptops currently available and offers decent performance from its Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It also has an Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU and 144Hz 15.6-inch display to enjoy your favorite titles. $600 at Amazon

Asus TUF Gaming Laptop A15 $800 $1000 Save $200 The budget-friendly Asus TUF gaming A15 has a Ryzen 7 7435HS CPU with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Graphics are courtesy of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 and a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display. $800 at Amazon

MSI Katana 15 $1100 $1400 Save $300 The MSI Katana 15 is a great mid-range gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch 165Hz QHD display and an Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 GPU. It's powered by an Intel Core i7-13620H paired with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. $1100 at Amazon

Acer Nitro V $750 $850 Save $100 The entry-level Acer Nitro V has decent gaming performance from the Intel Core i7-13620H, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. Everything's displayed on a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display, and you get 512GB of storage space. $750 at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming F16 Laptop $1000 $1300 Save $300 The Asus Gaming F16 (2024) offers mid-range performance from an Intel i7-13650HX CPU with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 16-inch 165Hz FHD display has a large 16:10 aspect ratio and is paired with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060. $1000 at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) $1100 $1400 Save $300 The Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) offers a great balance of price and performance. It has an Intel Core i7-13650HX, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Graphics are provided by an Nvidia RTX 4060. $1100 at Amazon

Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 $1750 $1430 Save $-320 Acer's powerhouse Predator Helios Neo 18 features an impressive Intel Core i7-14700HX CPU with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The massive 18-inch 165Hz WQXGA is powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 and is ideal for gaming or content creators. $1750 at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) The stylish Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) is all about speed, with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 hooked up to a 16-inch 240Hz QHD display. There's no shortage of power thanks to the Intel i9-14900HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

MSI Stealth 18 $2230 $2712 Save $482 MSI's high-end Stealth 18 can handle any task with an Intel Ultra 9-185H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Its massive 18-inch 240Hz QHD+ display and Nvidia RTX 4080 bring out the best in your games and other content. $2230 at Amazon

Razer Blade 16 $3000 $3600 Save $600 Gaming laptops don't get better than Razer's 2024 Blade 16, which features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 and a 16-inch OLED 240Hz QHD+ display. There's nothing it can't handle with an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. $3000 at Amazon