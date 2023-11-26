ESR for iPhone 14 Pro Max Case $23 $36 Save $13 This case is fantastic. I've had it for a couple of days now, and I love the look and feel it brings to the table. It has MagSafe, a cool kickstand in a convenient place that doesn't mess with the magnet, and good protection.(Keep reading for links to other versions of this amazing case, which is also available for other iPhone 14 models and all iPhone 15 models.) $23 at Amazon

Black Friday came and went, and I wrote about many deals on products I already owned. As such, I didn't buy much, but one deal I did take advantage of was a new case for my iPhone 14 Pro Max. There are a lot of cases out there for iPhone, but the ESR for iPhone 14 Pro Max case caught my eye with its $23 price tag (it usually sells for $36, so it's a sizable discount).

Now that I have the case in my hand and on my phone, I couldn't be more impressed with it. It gets the two most important aspects of a phone right - it feels good in hand and looks nice on the phone. Add in some extra bells and whistles, and you have one of the best smartphone cases I've ever owned.

Why I love the ESR iPhone case

You don't think about your phone case too much unless you have a fantastic or a terrible one. This ESR iPhone case is the former for sure. As soon as I slapped it on my phone, I knew it was a suitable case for me. I've always wanted a case with a kickstand for watching videos and playing idle games like Raid: Shadow Legends and Watcher of Realms, but a kickstand usually means getting rid of MagSafe, which I use all the time. This solves that issue by putting the kickstand around the camera lenses, leaving MagSafe open.

I also like that it's a clear case so I can see the color of my phone. Whether you have an iPhone 14 or iPhone 15, you can get this fantastic case at a discount, and if your experience is similar to mine, you will love it.

I can't speak much the case's durability, however, as I've only had it for about 12 hours, but it made it through a round of golf in which I dropped it on the cart path, so it's off to a good start. After a quick scan of Amazon reviews, it looks like most people are happy with the durability, so you can rely on this case for the long haul.

ESR for iPhone 15 Pro Max Case $25 $31 Save $6 Everything I said about the iPhone 14 Pro Max version of the case applies to the iPhone 15 versions. And like the iPhone 14 variations, it's discounted for Cyber Monday, so it's absolutely worth getting. $25 at Amazon

All iPhone 15 models are available, and they're all discounted. Amazon has the iPhone 15 case for $23, the iPhone 15 Plus case for $24, and the iPhone 15 Pro case for $24.

You can also snag this case for other iPhone 14 models. There's the base iPhone 14 version, one for the iPhone 14 Plus, and a case for the iPhone 14 Pro.

