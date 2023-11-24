Black Friday is here, and the deals are pouring in from every corner of the web. Today, we will look at five products that we're particularly fond of that have reached prices that are too good to ignore. Whether you want a nice pair of headphones or the luxury of ditching crossed wires in your car's console, there's a deal available for you on this list.

We want to buy these five products this Black Friday, and we think you might also want to. If you've been shopping around and feeling like none of the deals have caught your eye just yet, check out these products and see if they are worth adding to your shopping cart. After all, you don't want to let Black Friday slip away without buying something fun for yourself or a loved one at a fantastic discount.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 headphones

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 $750 $1000 Save $250 Danish audio aficionados Bang & Olufsen are known for making beautiful headphones with sound quality that'll tickle the fancy of even the most discerning audiophile. The Beoplay H95 headphones, our pick for the best wireless luxury headphones, are no exception, as they pack clarity unlike most other high-end models (and a price to match). At $250 off, though, they're definitely worth considering if you can fit them into your budget. $750 at Amazon

There are premium headphones, and then there's the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 over-ear headphones that typically sell for $1000. However, for Black Friday, Amazon has them for $750, which is 25 percent off the regular price.

Sure, they're still extraordinarily expensive, but if you're an audiophile who demands the best for their music, these are undoubtedly worth snaring at this price.

OTTOCAST U2-X Pro wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay adapter

Ottocast U2-X Pro Android Auto & CarPlay Adapter $110 $180 Save $70 This device is so great because it supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, so if your family has multiple phones with different operating systems, everyone can comfortably connect their phone to the system and enjoy their music, navigation, and other apps without wires. $110 at Amazon

Do you have a wired Android Auto or Apple CarPlay system in your car, and you're getting sick of plugging your phone in all the time? We can't blame you, so we made a list of the best Android Auto adapters. And what do you know, the OTTOCAST U2-X Pro happens to be on that list as our best premium pick. It usually sells for $180, but thanks to a Black Friday deal and a clickable coupon, you can get it for $110.

OTTOCAST wireless CarPlay adapter

Ottocast U2-Air $70 $130 Save $60 The Ottocast U2-Air is a wireless CarPlay adapter that is compatible with most vehicles, and it's our top pick for the best wireless Apple CarPlay adapter. Currently, it's on sale for 46% off this Black Friday, making it an absolute must-buy (hence, I ordered one for myself and am now patiently waiting for it to arrive). $70 at Amazon

If you only have Apple CarPlay and you want an even cheaper option than the one above, this OTTOCAST is the one to get. It's on sale for $70 for Black Friday, which is a considerable discount off the regular $130 price. This deal is so good that I had to order one myself because I didn't feel like dealing with having a Lightning cable flying around my car and distracting me on the road.

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max $450 $549 Save $99 You probably already know about the AirPods Max. You probably already know whether they're something that interests you. You might not know that they're on sale for $100 off, making now the perfect time to grab a pair if they're on your shopping radar. $450 at Amazon

Is there really anything I can say about the AirPods Max that hasn't been said before? They're a fantastic pair of headphones - the best Apple offers - and they're not discounted too often. At $450, they're still expensive, but that $100 savings makes them a much easier pill to swallow. "The AirPods Max sound superb, the active noise-canceling (ANC) is quality, while the Spatial Audio feature - especially when watching movies or TV shows on your iPad - is fantastic for theatre-like three-dimensions sound," reads our AirPods Max review.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 wireless charging stand

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Stand (2nd Gen) $120 $150 Save $30 Available in white or black, this Belkin charging stand gives your Apple products power wirelessly at an efficient speed. Its convenience and power easily made it our top pick for the best iPhone charging stand overall. It's currently 20% off, which is close to its all-time low price of $115. If you're in the market for an amazing charger, now is definitely the time to buy. $120 at Amazon

The trinity of portable Apple products are the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. If you want an easy way to charge your trifecta of Apple from a reputable brand (there are cheaper models than this one out there, but they're not from a well-known company like Belkin), then you're going to want to check out this MagSafe 3-in-1 wireless charging stand.

Typically selling for $150, it's currently on sale for $120.

