Halloweekend is officially here, which means the holidays are fast approaching and ringing in November shopping and deals season. Best Buy, however, is starting early and kicking off deals month with some early Black Friday deals starting today. The only catch is that you have to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member to take advantage.

While the sales starting today are exclusive to My Best Buy Plus or Total members, non-member deals start Monday, October 30th, and the Best Buy's Black Friday hub will be showcasing all the best deals on the daily. To help you get started, here are the best deals on big-ticket items members can invest in starting today.

TV and monitor deals

Samsung Samsung QN800 Neo $2500 $4500 Save $2000 Best Buy is kicking off the Black Friday season with a $2000 discount on one of the best smart TVs on the market. Not only do you get to watch content in 8K quality, but you're also saving $2,000 on your order. This 85-inch TV is massive and delivers beautiful bright color and contrast to binge all your favorite holiday movies and Sunday football. $2500 at Best Buy

Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 $1300 $2200 Save $900 This 49-inch curved Samsung Odyssey monitor is one of the best displays for playing games, editing videos and photos, or simply maximizing workflow. And it's now available for $900 off, making it much more budget-friendly. Offering 5120x1440 resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, this monitor is the ideal productivity and entertainment investment. $1300 at Best Buy

Smartphone deals

Google / Pocket-Lint Google Pixel 7a $374 $499 Save $125 One of our favorite Google and mid-range phones, the Google Pixel 7a is only $375 ahead of Black Friday, and comes with no strings attached: You can pair it with the carrier of your choosing. We love this 6.1-inch smartphone because it delivers fast performance and comes with 128GB of storage space, a great 64MP back camera, and a sleek, pocketable build. Plus, all the colors are on sale this weekend, so you can pick a phone that best matches your aesthetic. $374 at Best Buy

Sony / Pocket-Lint Xperia PRO-l 5G Smartphone $1000 $1800 Save $800 Sony Xperia PRO-I smartphone promises exceptional photos and video at a great price. With a 6.5-inch display and a massive 512GB of storage space, you'll be able to enjoy loads of content. Plus, with 12GB of memory and the Snapdragon 888 processor, this phone is the speedy companion you need to take your holiday photos. $1000 at Best Buy

Smartwatch deals

Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 $230 $300 Save $70 Just recently making its debut, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is already on sale at a $50 discount. The wearable is jam-packed with impressive features such as automatic recognition of popular activities, personalized heart rate zones, advanced sleep coaching, always-on heart monitoring, and BIA sensor for body composition tracking. It also boasts seamless integration with other Galaxy devices for an enhanced multi-device experience. $230 at Best Buy

Garmin / Pocket-lint Garmin Epix Gen 2 $500 $800 Save $300 The Garmin Epix gen 2 is a perfect companion for anyone, thanks to its sleek design and multiple features. It boasts an 1.3-inch always-on AMOLED display, multi-band GNSS technology for accurate positioning, and maps for exploring new routes. The Garmin Epix gen 2 also supports contactless payments through Garmin Pay, making it convenient for users on the go. $500 at Best Buy

Tablet deals

Microsoft / Pocket-Lint Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi) $1000 $1054 Save $54 If you're in search for a tablet that can double as laptop, the Surface Pro 9 is worth the investment, based on our testing. Featuring a 13-inch screen, an Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, as well as 256GB of storage space, this can be an ideal choice for work and entertainment. Plus, you also get the Surface Pro Keyboard in this $540 off deal. $1000 at Best Buy

Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra $700 $1100 Save $400 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is one of Samsung's best tablets, with a 14.6-inch screen, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, this tablet will take on any task you throw its way. Plus, you get an S-Pen if you want to take notes or conduct a graphic design project. $700 at Best Buy

Gaming deals

Logitech/ Pocket-lint Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel $200 $300 Save $100 Logitech's G29 Driving Force racing wheel will throw you right onto the racing track, regardless if you're playing on a PC, PS5, PS4, or a Mac. Now available for a fabulous $100 off, this multi-platform racing kit comes with a wheel and floor pedals, so add it to your cart, set it up, and start up Need For Speed. $200 at Best Buy

Razer / Pocket-Lint Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Keyboard $75 $140 Save $65 If you want a fabulous gaming keyboard so you can stop blaming your old one for wiping at that last boss, the BlackWidow V3 from Razer is on sale this weekend over at Best Buy. This is a full mechanical keyboard with Chroma RGB backlighting (as you'd expect from a Razer product) and a comfy rest for your wrist. $75 at Best Buy

Microsoft / Pocket-Lint Xbox Series X Diablo 4 Bundle $450 $560 Save $110 My Best Buy members get a chance to buy themselves a new Xbox Series X alongside Diablo 4. You'll end up saving $110, which means you're getting the game for free and an extra $50 off the console, which is a good deal, ensuring you'll play for many hours. $450 at Best Buy

Smart home and robot vacuum deals

iRobot / Pocket-Lint iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $350 $900 Save $550 One of the best robot vacuums we've tested, the iRobot Roomba i7+ helps you to clean smarter, not harder with a smart mapping system that cleans rooms individually and even connects with Google home and Alexa. Usually nearing the $1000 price tag benchmark, this robo-vac is on sale for a $550 discount this weekend, so get it while you can. $350 at Best Buy

Ecovacs / Pocket-lint Ecovacs Deebot N10 MAX+ $380 $650 Save $270 Not only will this $270 off Ecovacs model vacuum your floors, but it will also mop them up. Furthermore, the Deebot N10 MAX+ can also empty any dust and debris it collects at the station, where the 2.5L hypoallergenic dust bag only needs to be changed every month or so. The robot is pretty powerful, sporting 4300Pa suction power, which means it will work quite fabulously on carpets too. $380 at Best Buy

Yeedi / Pocket-lint Yeedi Cube $570 $800 Save $230 Another solid option when it comes to robot vacuums is the Yeedi Cube, a device that was launched over the summer. This model will vacuum and mop your floors, avoiding wetting your carpets by lifting the mops. The station will also automatically clean the mops and empty the dust bin, so you won't even have to interact too much. Now available for $230 off, it's the best time to add the Cube to your cart. $570 at Best Buy

Nanoleaf Lines Smarter Kit $200 $300 Save $100 Are you ready to turn up the fun in your house? Well, the Nanoleaf Lines Smarter Kit is on sale at Best Buy right now and you can get 15 light lines for a mere $200, down from the usual $300. You can set it up however you want and enjoy some fabulous light designs during the holidays. The kit works with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, or SmartThings, so you can easily integrate it with other smart home gadgets. $200 at Best Buy

Headphones and speaker deals

Sony / Pocket-Lint Sony WH1000XM4 Headphones $250 $350 Save $100 The Sony WH1000XM4 headphones have been a top choice for audiophiles and frequent travelers alike with their active noise cancelation, long battery life, and premium sound quality. And now, these highly sought-after headphones are on sale for $100 off at Best Buy. With touch controls, speak-to-chat feature, multipoint Bluetooth connection, adaptive sound control, wearing detection, and superior call quality, these headphones are a true powerhouse. $250 at Best Buy

Ultimate Ears / Pocket-Lint Ultimate Ears Boom 3 $100 $150 Save $50 The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 speaker is on sale for a limited time, bringing high-quality immersive sound to music lovers everywhere. With a discount of $50, customers can enjoy the Magic Button for easy control of streaming music, a waterproof and dustproof design that can survive submersion for up to 30 minutes, and virtually indestructible durability. With up to 15 hours of battery life, the Boom 3 speaker is a must-have for music lovers on the go. $100 at Best Buy

Do you have to pay for a My Best Buy membership?

No. Signing up for the basic membership is free.

What are the My Best Buy Membership levels?

There are different levels when it comes to being a My Best Buy member. There's the basic membership, which is free but doesn't offer as many perks, similar to just having a basic Amazon account. My Best Buy Plus starts at $49.99 a year, and includes 2-day shipping and exclusive sales. The highest level, My Best Buy total, starts at a $79.99 annual fee, and adds 24/7 customer support and 20 per cent off repairs.

What is My Best Buy Plus?

Similar to Amazon Prime, My Best Buy Plus is a Best Buy Membership subscription that promises free 2-day shipping, member exclusive deals, and easy access to usually harder to find deals.

