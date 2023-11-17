The Black Friday sales are here again once again, and just like Christmas, it seems to come around a little sooner every year. Although Black Friday isn't quite here just yet, there are already many great Black Friday deals to be had on Amazon, if you're a Prime member. If you're not subscribed to Amazon Prime, don't worry; you can still take advantage of the bargains by signing up for a free trial of Amazon Prime.

Although most of the deals are exclusive to Prime members, some of them are even more exclusive. That's because Amazon offers some fantastic deals that are invite-only. In order to take advantage of these deals, you'll need to register your interest in the deal, and hope that you're one of the lucky few that gets an invitation to snap up the deal when it goes live. Here's how Amazon invite-only deals work, and some of the best invite-only deals that are available right now.

What are Black Friday Amazon invite-only deals?

While many of the deals on Amazon during its Black Friday event are not restricted as long as you're an Amazon Prime member, some of the deals come with limitations. For example, Lightning Deals are only available for a limited period of time, or until all the products have sold out, so you can only grab these bargains if you're online at the right time and are quick off the mark.

Invite-only deals are similar but are even more exclusive. These are deals that are only limited to a set number of people, and the only way that you can access them is through an invitation from Amazon. In order to be in with a chance of getting an invitation, you'll first need to register your interest in an invite-only deal. If you're successful, Amazon will send you an invitation, and you'll be able to take advantage of the deal, although you'll only be able to buy a single product; there's a limit of one per customer. The sale is also only available for a limited time; you'll receive information about when it's live in your invitation email.

If you're not invited, you won't be able to access the deal, and you'll have to try another invite-only deal and hope you get lucky, or just take advantage of the other Black Friday Amazon deals that are open to all.

How to sign up for Black Friday Amazon invite-only deals

Signing up to a Black Friday Amazon invite-only deal only takes a couple of clicks, as long as you have an email address registered to your Amazon account. If you don't you can learn how to add one below.

Visit the Black Friday Prime invite-only deals page on Amazon. Any deals that are invite-only have the Invite-only Prime Deal label. If you find a deal that you want to register for, click on the deal to open the product page. Click the yellow Request invite button. You'll receive an email to your registered email address confirming that you've requested an invite-only deal, with details of the deal you requested. The email will also contain information on when the invites will be sent out, and how long your invite link will be valid for. If you're lucky enough to get an invite, click on the link to shop the deal. You'll only be able to purchase one product. If you decide you no longer want the deal, you don't need to do anything; there's no obligation to buy.

How to add your email address to your Amazon account

If you registered for your Amazon account using your phone, you may not have an email address associated with your account. If this is the case, you won't be able to receive any email invitations for invite-only deals. It's possible to add an email address to your existing account, however.

Sign in to Amazon on a browser. At the top of the screen, click Accounts & Lists. Click Your Account. Select Login & security. You may need to confirm your login details. In the Email section click the Add button. Enter an email address and follow the instructions to verify it. Once the email address is registered, you can sign up for invite-only deals using the method above.

What are the best Black Friday Amazon invite-only deals right now?

There are already some great Black Friday Amazon invite-only deals to be had, from 65 per cent off a Blink security camera bundle, to 77 per cent of Bluetooth headphones for kids. Sign up now to be in with a chance of getting your hands on these bargains.

Ring Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro $200 $270 Save $70 The Ring Floodlight Cam Pro has some powerful features, including 3D motion detection that can reduce false positives by sensing whether motion is moving towards the camera or simply past it. It's $70 off in this invite-only deal. $200 at Amazon

Blink Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 2-Camera System $63 $180 Save $117 The Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) is already a highly affordable security camera, but this invite-only deal makes it an absolute steal. You get two cameras for just $63, saving a massive $117 on the list price if you're lucky enough to get an invite. $63 at Amazon

Amazon Made For Amazon Kids Bluetooth Headphones $10 $39 Save $29 These Bluetooth headphones for kids can save you from having to listen to Baby Shark on loop. They're a massive 74 per cent off in this invite-only deal if you're lucky enough to get an invite. $10 at Amazon

Nupro Star Wars Echo Dot Darth Vader Stand $30 $40 Save $10 If you have an Echo Dot 5, or are planning to buy one this Black Friday, and you love Star Wars, then this is the perfect accessory. There are Stormtrooper and Mandalorian options availalbe too, all at 25 percent off in this invite-only deal. $30 at Amazon

SodaStream SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle $126 $200 Save $74 Have you always wanted to be able to make your own fizzy drinks? With this SodaStream bundle, you can. It has everything you need to get started, and is $74 off in this invite-only deal. $126 at Amazon

