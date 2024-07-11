Key Takeaways On-ear headphones sit on top of the ear, over-ears go around, which affects the sound, fit, and feel.

Over-ears have better noise isolation compared to on-ears due to the all-encompassing design.

On-ears are more compact and portable, making them ideal for commuting, but they lack noise-cancellation tech.

Given the similar sounding names and very similar designs of on-ear and over-ear headphones, you might be wondering what the difference is between the two. Both of them go over your head and sit on your ears to put audio into them, how could they be that different?

Well, I'm here to tell you that, despite the fact that they may seem similar on the surface, the two are really quite different. Everyone is going to have their preferences, so whether something is a positive or a negative really depends on the person. I recommend going into a store to try out different kinds of headphones to figure out what works best for you, rather than solely relying on a list you read online. But regardless, it's important to know what to expect and what to look for depending on your circumstances in figuring out whether on-ears or over-ears are better for you.

1 On-ears sit on top of the ear, over-ears go around

The names are quite literal and descriptive here

The most obvious of the differences between on-ears and over-ears is that, as the names state, on-ear headphones sit on your ear, while over-ears seal around the ear. So, consequently, any pressure from the headphones is going to be distributed on different parts of your head, and make for a very different fit and feel.

The way on-ears fit can be beneficial for people with piercings, since they might not press against them like over-ears would, especially on the lobes or helix of the ear. But if you wear glasses, the pressure on your ear can cause pain where the stems lie behind your ear, and lead to headaches after a while.

Over-ears, since they go around the ear, can then sometimes get in the way of piercings, and if you wear dangling earrings, over-ears are super impractical. But people with glasses might prefer over-ears, and while they can also put pressure on your ears depending on the fit and material of the ear cups, they might also have channels in the ear cups for glasses so they can fit easily without pain.

2 On-ears have worse isolation, over-ears have better isolation

The seal is the key

Due to the way the ear cups sit on your head, on-ears and over-ears will also have very different levels of passive isolation. Passive isolation is affected by the way the ear cups seal around the ear, keeping inside sounds in and outside sounds out.

On-ear headphones, by virtue of the fact that they don't seal around your ear and just sit on top, are not very good at isolating noise in general.

Over-ear headphones can more easily seal around the ear, making them generally a lot better at isolating noise. Headphones that are less adjustable or fit you poorly won't necessarily have good isolation, however. So, when you're using them in a public place or a loud environment, you might notice that you're turning your volume up higher to compensate for outside noises.

3 Over-ears are better for noise-cancelling

Without proper isolation, noise-cancelling suffers

Related to the fact that over-ears have better passive isolation, this also means they will have better noise-cancelling capabilities in general than on-ear headphones do. Noise- cancelling technology mainly relies on creating anti-noise by using microphones on the headphones to cancel out low, consistent droning noises, but without good passive isolation, noise-cancelling is pretty much useless.

If you aren't able to physically keep the sound out of your ears, you will hear it, regardless of how good the noise-cancelling technology in your headphones is. So, if you're looking for noise-cancelling headphones, you should almost always opt for over-ear headphones instead of on-ear, because your mileage may vary a lot, and the on-ears may just be pretty useless. You're also a lot less likely to find on-ear headphones that have noise-cancelling in the first place.

4 On-ears are more compact

Fold them up and take them anywhere

Because the ear cups are much smaller with on-ear headphones, they can often be a lot more compact and portable than over-ear headphones. Folding them up and putting them in your bag is easier because they can fold a lot smaller in the first place, and the fact that they are smaller also makes them a lot more lightweight in general.

This makes on-ears a potentially better option for commuters if you don't have as much space in your bag for over-ears. But that comes with the caveat of not generally being as good at isolating noise, so you'll be making some trade-offs.