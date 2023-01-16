The long awaited RPG sequel is still in development and not affected by the publisher's recent cull.

Ubisoft has confirmed that Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still in development - it isn't one of the three games Ubisoft reportedly cancelled last week.

The French games publisher has had some financial woes recently, which forced it to ditch three titles it was producing. It also announced yet another delay to the long-awaited multiplayer pirate battle game, Skull & Crossbones.

However, even though the hugely-anticipated sequel to the 2003 RPG Beyond Good and Evil has been in the works for more than 15 years (and officially announced at E3 2017), it is still "under way".

Ubisoft told Eurogamer that Ubisoft Montpellier is progressing with its creation: "Beyond Good and Evil 2's development is under way and the team is hard at work to deliver on its ambitious promise," it said.

We must admit, the cinematic trailer released in 2018 was filled with potential, but we even thought back then that it was a little too ambitious to think that an actual game could look like that. We haven't seen any gameplay since (or much else) but even the Xbox Series X and PS5 would struggle to render graphics of that quality in real-time.

In fact, we're not entirely sure what the gameplay will be like at all. The original Beyond Good and Evil released on the original Xbox, PlayStation 2, GameCube and PC, and while it was groundbreaking for its time, it was a decent open-world role-player with platforming and some good ideas.

Whether that would cut it in today's market is yet to be seen. We do recommend checking out the HD remaster of the original though - if you have a PC, Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S. It's available on the latter consoles relatively cheaply, although it might be worth waiting to see if Ubisoft+ does come to Xbox soon (as recently suggested) as it could end up being part of that service.

Either way, the fact that the sequel is still alive fills us with joy. Let's just hope we see it this decade.