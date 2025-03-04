Summary Sony has launched a new Beta at PlayStation program, which lets users sign up for a chance to participate in future PS5 betas.

Users can register by signing in to their PlayStation account on the Beta at PlayStation website, and accepting the terms and conditions of the program.

Signing up expresses your interest in participating in betas for select PS5 and PC games, new PS5 console features, and PlayStation app features. You'll notified via email if you're selected for a beta.

If you're a fan of all things PlayStation, Sony is launching an easy new way for you to register your interest in trying out a "range of future PlayStation betas," including new console features and participating PS5 and PC games.

Sony announced its new "Beta Program at PlayStation" in a recent blog post, explaining that its new centralized beta program offers "an easier, more consolidated way for gamers to sign up to participate in future PlayStation betas across a wide range of PlayStation experiences."

This makes things much easier for PlayStation users, as with past PS5 betas, users have had to sign up for each one individually. This new beta program makes it a one-and-done deal to express your interest in future betas and playtests.

"A single registration for Beta Program at PlayStation will allow you to express interest in gaining beta access to test participating games for the PS5 console and PC, new PS5 console features, PlayStation App features, and even user experience features on PlayStation.com," PlayStation said in a blog post.

How to sign up for PlayStation's new beta program

It only takes a few seconds to get involved in the future of PlayStation

PlayStation

PlayStation's new beta program is an exciting opportunity to get involved with future PS5 updates and games. To sign up, you'll need to have a PlayStation account in good standing with a valid email address. If your account has any restrictions or violations, you may not be eligible for the beta program. Additionally, users have to live in a region where the Beta Program at PlayStation is available. Currently, Sony lists the APAC region, EMEA region, and the Americas region as eligible.

Luckily, signing up for the program only takes a few seconds. Here's how.

1. Head to Beta at PlayStation website and sign in to your PlayStation account.

2. Agree to the terms and conditions of the Beta Program if you do so.

3. Answer all the questions about your profile.

4. Click continue and you're now registered.

If you're selected to participate in a future PlayStation beta, you'll be notified via email.

It's important to remember that signing up doesn't guarantee your selection into every PlayStation beta in the future, it's just a way of expressing your interest in being selected.

I'm particularly excited about the possibility of playtesting future PlayStation games on PC. I recently played Last of Us: Part One on PC, and it was a blast, and it's great Sony is bringing more and more games to PC. If you want to get involved in the future of PlayStation, I recommend signing up.