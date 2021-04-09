Video conferencing services have become hugely popular, allowing you to virtually meet with others when in-person conversations aren't possible. For Zoom, this has led to the creation of its virtual background feature allowing you to change your background to help you pretend you're in a library, on the beach, Santa's grotto, or pretty much anywhere where want.

We walk you through how to set up and use a virtual background in Zoom here or in the video below (no green screen required). Essentially, you can choose any image as your background. It's handy if you have a messy room or cluttered environment you want to hide during a video call. Even Disney and DC are fans of Zoom's virtual background feature, as they've now shared free images for people to use.

The continued popularity of video conferencing for work and play has resulted in some pretty hilarious and fun Zoom background ideas. Check out some of our favourites below.

Starship Enterprise

@sjohnhist

This is the perfect background for any Trekkies phoning into a meeting. Just make sure your Starfleet uniform is pressed for the occasion.

Monterey Bay Aquarium

The Monterey Bay Aquarium has put up a page loaded with backgrounds featuring several aquatic friends, including this image of jellyfish.

Godzilla

Legendary Pictures

Intimidate your co-workers by showing them the king of the monsters has your back. Legendary Pictures tweeted this image along with a few others for Zoom backgrounds, including one with King Kong.

Top Gun

Top Gun: Maverick

Trade your co-workers in for a co-pilot with this Zoom background from the new film Top Gun: Maverick. The official Twitter account tweeted this image along with a few others.

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The team behind the remake of Final Fantasy VII shared four gorgeous sci-fi Zoom backgrounds from the upcoming game.

John Wick 3

John Wick 3: Parabellum

The Twitter account for John Wick 3: Parabellum shared some background images for Zoom. The only problem is we aren't supposed to conduct business on continental grounds.

Animal Crossing

@ScottAHReed

The recently released Animal Crossing has become a huge hit. We think there's no better way to invite a friend or co-worker over to your island once you're off the clock than with this Zoom background.

The Office

@feralcreachre

The characters in The Office spent most of their workdays talking to cameras. Now, you're basically doing the same thing, but with Zoom.

Hallway from The Shining

@feralcreachre

If your boss doesn't think this is an appropriate background for a meeting, just remind them that all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

Pretty room

@paigefinnn

This background basically just tricks your co-workers into thinking your house is really put-together and clean.

Bob's Burgers

Fox

Fox also released a background from Bob's Burgers and two more from Family Guy. This particular background doubles as a good example of social distancing between Linda and Bob.

Alas there's no burger of the day on offer, but a virtual trip to Bob's Burgers would still be great.

Minecraft

@feralcreachre

Let your co-workers know you'd much rather be playing Minecraft than working. Of course, your boss might start to wonder what you do all day.

Everything is fine

@feralcreachre

Everyone can relate to the This is Fine meme at least a little bit right now. So, why not make it your Zoom background?

The distracted boyfriend meme

@feralcreachre

We could all use a little pick me up throughout the day, so it can only help your self-confidence when you log in to your next video conference only to see someone's boyfriend checking you out.

Hall of Justice

DC

Show where you stand on stealing office supplies, by attending the next office meeting from the steps of the Hall of Justice, thanks to this background released by DC Comics.

The Batcave

DC

DC also released a background for Batman's iconic hideout, the Batcave. Use this one so you can discuss with your coworkers why Batman has a full-sized T-Rex and a 10-foot Joker poster in his Batcave.

Inside Out

Disney/Pixar

Disney tweeted out backgrounds from some of Pixar's biggest hits, including this one from Inside Out, plus Toy Story and Finding Nemo ones.

Up

Disney/Pixar

If you're missing someone who is on your call, let them know you want to put your recliner next to theirs with this background from Up.

Disney castle

Disney

The Disney Princess account on Facebook posted a collection of backgrounds inspired by Disney stories, like this one with the iconic castle.

RuPaul's Drag Race

Ru Paul's Drag Race

RuPaul posted four different backgrounds to the RuPaul's Drag Race Twitter account, so you can feel like you're on the show.

The Moon

@feralcreachre

Fake your own moon landing with this simple Zoom background.

Simpson's sign gags

@ThatGuy3002

One of the best running gags on The Simpsons show is the ridiculous sayings on signs of different locales the character visit. And these just so happen they make perfect Zoom backgrounds.

Knives Out

Knives Out

The Knives Out Twitter account got in on the Zoom background craze by sharing images from the blockbuster murder-mystery film.

Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek/CBS

Attend your next virtual call from aboard a Federation Starship with the Zoom backgrounds from Star Trek: Picard. The official Star Trek Twitter account tweeted a few more images you can use as well.

Ron Swanson's desk

NBC/Parks and Rec

The Parks and Rec Twitter account also shared a few backgrounds from its hit show. Our favourite is this one, which will let you share the same office as Ron Swanson.

Yorkshire Tea blimp

@YorkshireTea

Is there anything more British?

If you can't get enough of Yorkshire Tea and the rolling hills of the north of England, then this background is bound to please. A quintessentially English view complete with a big red flying machine.

Cricket and tea

@YorkshireTea

This Zoom background is sure to make everyone feel a little calmer. A classic scene that includes a beautiful countryside view, some small furry creatures and even a classic game of cricket. What more could you want? A nice brew of course.

Nothing but tea

@YorkshireTea

Can't make it through the day without a good brew? This background is all you need to express your love for tea.

The Simpsons' living room

Fox

Fox released free backgrounds from its hit animated series. This one makes it look like you're working from the living room of the Simpsons.

Cyberpunk 2077

CD PROJEKT RED

Feel like you need to add some dystopian dispair to your Zoom call? CD Project Red shared a range of Cyberpunk images that you can use.

Kingdom Come Deliverance

Warhorse Studios/Zygerboy

If you're a gamer, then you might well have a different Zoom style in mind. How about this awesome backdrop from one of our favourite PC games Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Set in a much simpler time, long before working from home was even a thing, these backdrops show a wonderfully medieval landscape.

Family Guy

Fox

There's no real danger of Stewie or Brian wandering in while you're on a Zoom call and that might well be a shame, but that doesn't make this Family Guy background any less cool.

Toilet paper stash

Jasmin Sessler on Unsplash

This one might be a bit timely and may require an understanding audience, but we like the tongue-in-cheek idea of having a massive pile of toilet rolls as our meeting background.

Vincent Van Gogh’s Irises

Vincent van Gogh/ J. Paul Getty Museum

If you're a lover of fine art, then you might be interested in the 100,000 free-to-use images you can download from Getty’s Open Content program. These include all manner of works of art, from the classics to more modern photographs. Vincent Van Gogh's works are just one of the brilliant potential options.

Math lady meme

Reddit

Meetings are confusing. Even more so when you're working from home and spending most of the day in your pyjamas. It's ok, we've all been there. Show your confusion with the help of this meme transformed into a Zoom background.

Windows XP background

Charles O'Rear/Microsoft

Windows XP might well be long dead, but that doesn't stop Bliss, the default wallpaper for the operating system being an instantly recognisable classic. Now you can show your age and your love for Microsoft during your Zoom calls.

The Witcher

CD PROJEKT RED

CD Projekt Red has released a number of different images from The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt (one of our favourite RPGs). Ideal if you're an avid gamer and want to show off your love for the awesome game while on a Zoom call.

Lush green scenes

CD PROJEKT RED

If that tower has too lewd memories for your Zoom meeting, how about this wonderful backdrop complete with mountains and local wildlife? As long as no monsters appear on the call that need slaying, everything should be fine right?

An ancient ruin

CD PROJEKT RED

Set off your Zoom call with a view of an ancient crumbling ruin. It's the perfect contrast to your modern video conference call and a reminder of what the outside world looks like too.

A futuristic vista

CD PROJEKT RED

As well as releasing backgrounds from The Witcher, CD Projekt Red has also shared several from its popular title Cyberpunk 2077. Glorious futuristic views with a cyberpunk twist.