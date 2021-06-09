The only thing more exciting than picking up an Xbox Series X or Series S is weighing up the plethora of accessories available for either console.

While you could certainly stick to what comes in the box and have a great time, investing in a few dedicated Xbox accessories is a sure-fire way to hone your experience.

You might want a top Xbox headset to immerse yourself in multiplayer games, a third-party Xbox controller with more customisation options or perhaps even something as simple as a storage expansion card to help boost the console's memory.

Whatever your need, there's a good chance there's an Xbox accessory out there for you and your budget.

At Pocket-lint, we're constantly testing and rating the latest accessories to release for our extended Xbox buyer's guides. Here, are some of our top recommendations to get started with.

Pocket-lint SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X 1. Best overall Best headset A simply superb headset for the Xbox Series X and S, marrying superb sound with extreme comfort. Pros Amazing sound

Great controls

Super comfortable Cons Cheaper options out there $175 at Amazon

Having a next-gen console is all well and good, but if your games' sound is coming out of tinny TV speakers it won't feel all that premium.

Getting a top-quality headset can make a massive difference to your immersion in story-driven games, as well as give you a big competitive advantage in multiplayer titles, so it's definitely something you should consider. This pair from Steelseries is the best you can get for a new Xbox in our opinion.

Pocket-lint Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card 2. Best for storage Extra space Getting more room for games is a dream, at quite a price. Pros Loads more storage

So easy to use Cons Really expensive $360 at Amazon

This is something that almost any gamer will see value in, even if it's phenomenally expensive at present - more storage! If you want to get more internal storage on your new Xbox Series X or S this is the only game in town.

It slots simply into the back of the console, giving you way more room for games, but at a hefty price that most people will probably balk at.

Pocket-lint PowerA Fusion Pro 2 Wired controller 3. Best wired controller Expert controls $70 $90 Save $20 The most cost-effective pro controller out there. Pros Great build quality

Pro control options

Swappable faceplate Cons Wired-only $70 at Amazon

If you want an upgrade on your controller and don't mind going wired, we love this pad from PowerA, which brings extra paddle buttons to let you really get your own playstyle going.

It's also much less expensive than the Xbox equivalent below, which earns it big points, and it feels great in your grip. That all means it represents a great upgrade for anyone who's getting serious about any competitive Xbox game.

Pocket-lint Thrustmaster T248 Wheel 4. Best for driving games If you really want to feel the tracks while you race, then this is the steering wheel for you. Pros Various force feedback profiles

LED display with telemetry

High-quality design and solid feel Cons Setup is finicky on PC

Hefty price tag $296 at Amazon

If you really love your racing games and sim racers then you're probably in the market for a serious steel wheel setup.

The Thrustmaster T248 is officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and works with PC too.

It packs 25 buttons, magnetic flappy paddles, high-quality pedals with adjustable pressure modes and more.

This is a great bit of kit that not only oozes quality but is a lot of fun to play with. We especially enjoyed the responsive feeling of this setup and the immersive feedback you get when using it.

The Thrustmaster T248 is not cheap, but for an advanced steering wheel it's well worth the investment.

Pocket-lint Xbox Wireless Controller 5. Best for 2nd controller Backup controller Picking up a basic second controller allows you to open up co-op play in your own home. Pros Simple and comfortable

Decent price

Colour options Cons No pro-style layout $45 at Amazon

Of course, when you buy a new console, including the Series X or S, you get a controller bundled in, but that's no help for anyone interested in some couch co-op.

Getting another controller is a must, and the newest Xbox controller is an outstanding candidate for most people's needs. It's got a new D-pad design and more texture, plus a handy share button, but is in most other ways unchanged. That's good, though! This is one of the best pad designs ever.

How to choose an Xbox Series X/S accessory

Here are some of the most pressing questions you should be asking yourself as you set about shopping for an accessory or two to go with your console.

What annoys you about your Xbox?

That might sound like a negative way to frame the problem, but if you're looking for an accessory, in many ways you're looking for something that can solve a problem for you. So, what problems do you have with your Xbox? It could be that you always need to have AA batteries for the controller, or that your TV's speakers are terrible, or any number of other issues.

Find yourself a gripe, though, and you'll probably manage to locate a way to fix that problem with an accessory.

Do you mainly play with headphones in?

A good headset is a great shortcut to a more immersive experience in almost any game, and we can't speak highly enough about making that swap. If your speakers are indeed lacking, or if you have housemates who don't need to hear your game's every line of dialogue, this is a great choice for an accessory.

How do you like your controller?

Another big area is around the gamepad you'll be holding. While you could pick up a new standard controller, if you're really into a multiplayer title you might find it more rewarding to opt for a pad with some extra options, like more back-paddle buttons to let you fiddle with your control scheme. These can really change how you experience your favourite games, and give you a leg up.