If you're looking to place your Xbox One vertically or provide it with more space for airflow, employing a dedicated stand is the best solution.

Doing so allows you to mix up how you place it in your setup, as well as store Xbox controllers or Xbox One games, with some options also allowing the console to run cooler and without fan restrictions.

However, before you select the first Xbox One stand that meets your eye, it's important to understand which variant of the console you actually own. This is because the original Xbox One isn't officially designed to stand vertically - though there are options out there to explore - whereas the Xbox One X and Xbox One S can do so without encountering issues.

We'll get into the nitty-gritty regarding how this works with the tried and tested picks below, but, aside from this, just keep in mind exactly what you prioritise in a stand and how much you're willing to spend.

Let's jump in and detail the top Xbox One stands, you can pick up right now.

Our Top Pick: Best Xbox One Stands

PowerA PowerA Console Stand For Xbox One S Best overall Sturdy and simple For those with an Xbox One S who crave a minimalist stand, this is pretty much the perfect pick. Pros Very sturdy

Slim Cons Only designed for Xbox One S See at Amazon

While Microsoft doesn't recommend placing older models of the Xbox One on their side, PowerA's officially licensed stand is ideal for owners of the One S.

It's fairly no-frills, but, when the function is this basic, less is very much more. It feels very sturdy when locked in place, and an accidental bump won't see it topple.

It also features clever little ventilation holes for the side of your console, meaning you shouldn't experience overheating issues.

Oivo Oivo Vertical Cooling Stand for Xbox One Runner Up For those who crave plenty out of their stand, this is an outstanding performer that can cater for all three versions of the Xbox One. Pros Suitable for all Xbox One consoles

Sturdy Cons Might be too big for some spaces See at Amazon (US)

For those who want more than just a vertical stand for their Xbox One, Oivo has a multifunctional unit that should appease.

It can accommodate and keep cool all three versions of the Xbox One, thanks to the included rails, with a controller charging station, storage for 12 games and a USB hub all packed in, too.

There's plenty going on here, and we found it to be a really handy way to save some space on our cramped gaming desk setup.

Elm Game Elm Game Console Stand for Xbox One S Also great Charge as you play with this simple but effective stand and charging station. Pros Useful USB ports

Active cooling Cons Slightly flimsy See at Amazon (GB) See at Amazon (US) See at Amazon (CA)

It may not have the official seal of approval from Microsoft, but we still found this vertical stand for Xbox One S consoles to be a solid solution.

The cooling fans at the base mean you won't have to deal with overheating problems, and it can also charge multiple devices at once thanks to the trio of USB ports.

It's not particularly high-tech, but it does the job and adds in a neat bit of charging functionality.

Glistco Glistco Horizontal Stand for Xbox One X Impressive A simple but elegant way to stack your consoles, create space and improve airflow. Pros Ideal for stacking

Minimalist Cons A bit expensive See at Amazon (US) See at Amazon (CA)

Not every stand has to offer vertical support, and Glistco's horizontal number is ideal for users who just require a bit of basic elevation.

With the four feet able to be snapped onto each corner of an Xbox One X console, it means users are easily able to stack multiple consoles or media players without hampering airflow.

It's a basic solution, granted, but it actually really helps cramped desks look a bit more thought out - all while having practical benefits.

MyLifeUnit MyLifeUnit Xbox One Vertical Stand Don't miss For those ready to go against Microsoft's advice, this is a solid stand for the original Xbox One. Pros Great space-saver

Looks nice Cons A little unsteady See at Amazon (US)

The original Xbox One is not designed to stand vertically, which is why you typically won't find stands for it - and certainly not with Microsoft's approval.

However, they do exist. MyLifeUnit's offering does exactly what it sets out to, with the Xbox One console fitting perfectly and remaining sturdy even when bumped or knocked.

However, it's fairly common to experience issues with prolonged vertical use - not to mention the disc tray rarely working. We'd only really recommend it for gamers who don't require disc tray use or those who are desperate for space and are willing to accept the risk.

How to choose an Xbox One stand

Choosing the right stand to pair with your Xbox isn't too complicated - in theory - but there are still a few things to keep in mind to help you make the right decision for your setup.

Which Xbox One version do you own?

Much like the PlayStation 4, you'll need to know which version of the Xbox One you own before deciding on the stand you want. Some options are able to cater for the Xbox One S, Xbox One X and the original Xbox One, but most will have individual stands for the trio. As we've pointed out in our picks, Microsoft's official support page is quite clear that you shouldn't stand the original Xbox One, so keep in mind the potential risk in doing so before you invest in a stand.

How much space do you need?

Stands that tack on storage for controllers and game boxes may seem attractive at first, but it's worth considering whether you already have a better place to store these when they're not in use - and whether you even have the room to house such a big unit. This also goes for the console itself; most stands will help it stand vertically, which can be a great space-saver, but you may be better served by employing a stand with feet that can stack onto other consoles or media units.

Why do you need a stand?

We're not trying to infer that picking up a stand isn't a good idea - but it certainly isn't guaranteed to be more efficient in every setup. From our testing and experience, some options - particularly the ones with storage for games and controllers - simply force you to move things around, rather than actually saving you space. Since every gaming setup is different, only you can decide whether a stand is a solid pickup - and, hey, you might just like the idea of everything being in one place - but just know that not every stand is right for you.

