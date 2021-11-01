When looking for the best headphones for the gym, running or other workouts, priorities are slightly different than when you're trying to hunt down headphones for casual listening.

We have plenty of buying advice in the section below our current top picks, but generally speaking, headphones for exercise need to be comfortable, secure fitting and offer some kind of resistance to sweat and rain.

Aside from this, it's all about how they sound. Since you're likely to be moving around a lot in these headphones, it doesn't hurt to have plenty of bass pumping, but each of the picks we recommend below has a unique sound profile that will suit different types of users.

So, without further ado, let's check out the best headphones for any type of exercise from sprinting to strength.

We've used all the models on this list extensively, including on our lunchtime runs, cycles, HIIT or Tabata classes and general strength training, all in order to work out which are the most comfortable, durable and reliable.

Our Top Pick: Best Workout Headphones

1. Best Buy Best overall Covering off all the bases that exercisers need to worry about, the Powerbeats Pro are extremely tough to match. Pros Peerless secure fit

Great sound

Easy Apple integration Cons Expensive

A little bulky $199.95 on Amazon

Beats has reinvented the earphone and got rid of the wire, resulting in an amazing pair of workout earphones.

They ensure that they fit as comfortably as is possible while they're light too, so when they're in your ears, not only do they fit very securely, but you can barely tell that they're there.

Battery life is, quite frankly, insane for a pair of wire-frees, with the Powerbeats Pro capable of lasting up to 9 hours of constant music listening outside the case. All things considered, right now, these certainly seem like the best workout headphones you can get.

Workout headphones we also recommend

Though the Beats Powerbeats Pro are currently our top recommendation, that doesn't mean that they'll be the right fit for everyone. That's why we also recommend checking out these additional picks.

2. Runner up Compact, workout proof and ANC A superb blend of comfort and sound quality, whether you want to exercise or use them for everyday listening. Pros Small, easy to wear buds

Secure fit and attractive colours

Noise cancelling for loud environments Cons No wireless charging

Android users don't get all the conveniences Android users do $199.95 at Amazon

Beats has the workout market covered with a few great pairs of sporty buds. For those who don't want the over-ear hooks, and need something smaller, more compact and want noise cancelling, the Fit Pro is another super option. They use silicon fins inside the ear to ensure a secure, comfortable fit and they do a great job of staying in place when you're moving around.

With ANC onboard you also get noise cancelling for those times when you're working out in a loud environment, and just want to lock it all out and listen to your own jams. We're big fans of the compact buds from Beats.

Although it would be great to have wireless charging and longer Bluetooth range, there's a lot to love about the Fit Pro. They're effectively AirPods Pro for exercise, and that's not a bad thing at all.

3. Best premium workout buds Superb sound Sports earphones with premium sound and materials. Pros Stunning look and high end materials

Really good sound quality

Great battery life

IP57 water and dust resistance Cons Expensive

No active noise cancellation $244.54 on Amazon

If you want sports earphones that don't look like sports earphones, this is where it's at. Beoplay E8 Sport is - in every sense - a premium pair of truly wireless earphones, but with design and features that suits runners and gym fiends.

You get water/sweat resistance, but also a secure fit from the rubber outer of the earbuds. With B and O, you know you're getting great-quality sound in a package made from high-end materials.

In every way, this is just as much focused on sound and premium feel like any other B and O product, but they also happen to be great for working out too. You even get the convenience of wireless charging in the case.

4. A Top Pick Brilliant package With superb sound, ANC and a sweat-proof design, these are a great alternative for those with the budget. Pros Supreme sound

Good ANC

Excellent design Cons Very pricey $349.00 on Amazon

Master and Dynamic took the sound and drivers from its awesome pair of truly wireless earphones, then put them in smaller, lighter pair of in-ears with IPX5 water resistance. The tip offers a good seal in the ear, and the fit and finish keep the pair securely in place during exercise.

If you're into long exercise sessions, the MW08 Sport has you covered. They can go up to 12 hours in a single session before needing to be placed back in their charging case. Couple that with a sound profile that's dynamic, rich and detailed, and you have one of the best-sounding and - in our opinion - most attractive pair of workout earphones out there.

5. The value for money option Top all-rounder With some of the best waterproofing going and a really great sound profile, Jabra knocks it out of the park again. Pros Excellent sound

Superb waterproofing

Great price Cons Mediocre battery life $199.95 on Amazon

We loved the standard Jabra Elite 75t, and still do - the Active version is almost exactly the same set of earbuds, just with the waterproofing dialled up to make sure that they're perfect for sporty uses.

One thing we loved about this pair is the ability to tailor the sound to suit the individual. They give a lot of control over tone through the Jabra app for iPhone/Android.

The earbuds are also really comfortable and secure, a must for working out, and while 5.5 hours of music playback isn't the best battery performance on this list, it's definitely adequate for most workout sessions or activities. The ability to switch 'HearThrough' on means you can hear traffic around you when you're running at night time.

How to choose workout headphones

As we've alluded to throughout this guide, you'll need certain things if you're looking to exercise with a pair of headphones. Here are some key considerations before you pull the trigger.

What style of headphones is right for you?

We've all seen people in gyms wearing huge over-ear headphones while they work out, and more power to them. There's an argument that over-ear cans isolate you more in noisy environments, but, for our money, the sweat issue becomes a real problem when you're working with ear cushions.

So, you'll have seen that our list heavily leans on in-ear choices instead, but it must be said that if you have a particular feeling about what sort of headphones you want to use, you should go with them. Whatever is most comfortable will work best for you. However, we firmly believe that for the security of fit and waterproofing, earbuds are the way to go for most people.

What does your typical workout look like?

Another big variable in which earbuds to pick comes down to what you'll be doing. Are you a solo runner who's out in the countryside? You might not need active noise cancelling to block out any noise, then, while a transparency mode could be useful for safety on quieter roads.

Equally, if you're looking to drown out a gym's obnoxious playlist, then ANC could instead become a huge selling point. It's all about making sure that your choice of headphones won't get in the way of your chosen exercise.

What price suits you?

While you might use the above questions to guide you, it's still important to have an idea of what your limit is, in terms of spending.

Knowing a budget will narrow your choices down immediately, most likely, and help you pick an option that doesn't just work perfectly, but also doesn't break the bank.