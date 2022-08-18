Looking for some starting word inspiration for your next Wordle game? You've come to the right place. The New York Times has an official online Wordle assistant, called Wordlebot, that actually recommends different starting words for users on either regular or hard mode. We've gathered up those exact words below and explained everything you need to know about Wordle and Wordlebot for those of you who are new to the word game.

What is Wordle and what is Wordlebot?

Wordle is a browser-based word guessing game that exploded in popularity the past year. There's no app to download, you just visit this website and get cracking. The game gives you six chances to guess a five-letter word and each day the page is updated with a new word. The word is the same for all players globally. You can learn more about how the game works in Pocket-lint's in-depth guide here.

The New York Times, which acquired Wordle, introduced Wordlebot in spring 2022. It's available online through a web browser, but it's only for paying Times Games, News, or All Access subscribers.

Pitched as an online tool, Wordlebot analyses your completed Wordle puzzles in order to provide you with overall scores - for luck and skill - on a scale from 0 to 99. It also details what you could've done differently during turns. Wordlebot reportedly has its own dictionary of about 4,500 words that it believes players might reasonably guess, and it assigns each of them the probability of being a solution, according to The New York Times' blog post.

The publication has also made a few upgrades to its Wordle assistant over the last few months, including recommending new starting words for users.

What is the best Wordle starting word?

The New York Times' Wordlebot originally recommended Wordle users on regular mode start with the word CRANE. But, as of August 2022, Wordlebot now recommends the word SLATE. If you're on hard mode, the recommended word has gone from LEAST to DEALT. However, the Wordle assistant still says all four words make excellent options.

Bst Wordle starting words

CRANE

SLATE

LEAST

DEALT

Interested in playing Wordle alternatives?

Wordle is everywhere. The online game has been all over social media - even before The New York Times Games bought it. Admit it: At one point, you couldn't check Twitter or Facebook without seeing those green, yellow, and black (or grey) blocks peppered all over your feed. It was only a matter of time before more puzzles based on the original began popping up. In fact, to our knowledge, there are over 10 games (actually worth playing) like Wordle.

So, while you wait for the next Wordle to drop, you can feed your addiction to word games by playing some of the many fun Wordle alternatives: