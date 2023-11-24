Ottocast U2-Air $70 $130 Save $60 The Ottocast U2-Air is a wireless CarPlay adapter that is compatible with most vehicles, and it's the number one wireless CarPlay adapter on our list of best devices. It's currently on sale for 46% off, making it an absolute must-buy. $70 at Amazon

If you have a car with wired Apple CarPlay, you know how excellent the system is for controlling your music, podcasts, and navigation. You also probably know how much of a pain it is plugging in your phone every single time you sit down in the car. That's where a device like the Ottocast U2-Air comes in, as it takes your standard wired CarPlay and makes it wireless. You jump in the car and let it connect to Bluetooth automatically; it's that easy.

What you should grab the Ottocast U2-Air on Black Friday

The biggest drawback when dealing with aftermarket wireless Apple CarPlay adapters is lag. All too often, you get the device set up and think it's working great, and then you find a delay between touching the screen and anything happening. Based on our tests, though, that isn't a problem with the Ottocast U2-Air, as it's a compact wireless adapter that offers a nearly lag-free wireless Apple CarPlay experience.

Another issue with these adapters is compatibility. This one works with more than 600 vehicles, so it should work with your car. The only cars it specifically cites as not working are BMW, Tesla, and a 2019 Toyota rav4. As long as you have another vehicle with built-in wired Apple CarPlay, you can use the Ottocast U2-Air with your car. If you want to double-check to ensure your car is supported, the company has a full guide that lists every supported automobile model.

If you're worried about getting it up and running, it sounds as simple as connecting the adapter to your car's USB port and then linking your phone to the adapter via Bluetooth. If you can connect your phone to your car's built-in Bluetooth, you should have no problem connecting to the Ottocast U2-Air.

Before you connect your car to CarPlay with a USB cable again, pick up this wireless adapter and never look back. And if you're worried about keeping your phone powered while driving, pick up one of the best MagSafe car mounts and never worry about plugging your phone in while driving again (personally, I use the Belkin BoostCharge Pro ​Wireless Car Charger, but any of the mounts on that list will do the job nicely).

More Pocket-picks for Black Friday deals and holiday shopping advice