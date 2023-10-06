Readers like you help support Pocket-lint. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Much like CarPlay, Google’s Android Auto offers a way to give your car an Android-inspired interface that's powered by your smartphone. You'll get widgets and access to Android apps (including Google's own software, like Google Maps) and all you need is a car that supports it. But just because your car supports Android Auto doesn’t mean it will be able to connect to your phone wirelessly.

In those cases, the best option is to get an adapter or dongle to plug into your car that acts as an intermediary between your smartphone and your vehicle. In terms of features, there isn't much variety in what these adapters do, but there is a ton of variety in how they look and how they work with your car, as well as whether they support CarPlay. We've collected a selection of Android Auto adapters in the list below, so continue reading if you need help finding one that works with your vehicle.

  • A black square with rounded corners and a logo on the top.
    AAWireless / Pocket-lint
    AAWireless Wireless Android Auto Dongle
    1. Best wireless Android Auto adapter overall

    The AAWireless Wireless Android Auto Dongle is our overall favourite pick because of its compact, square body, and relatively simple setup over USB-C, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. AAWireless' whole strategy is built around its companion app, which you use during initial setup and can later be used to theoretically update the firmware of the dongle over time to maintain compatibility.

    $80 at Amazon
  • A rectangular box with slits on the side, a logo on top, and two small cables on the left side.
    Ottocast / Pocket-lint
    Ottocast U2-X Pro Android Auto & CarPlay Adapter
    2. Best premium wireless Android Auto adapter
    $106 $150 Save $44

    If your family uses both Android and iPhone, paying a little bit more for the Ottocast U2-X Pro might be worth it. It's another rectangle (this time with heat sinks and a button for resetting and switching phones) that can connect to your car over USB, but this time it supports Android Auto and CarPlay so you can choose which in-car operating system you use.

    $150 at Amazon $106 at Walmart
  • A small rectangular box with a light at the bottom and a cable plugging in at the top.
    AACPLAY / Pocket-lint
    AACPLAY Android Auto Wireless Adapter
    3. Best budget wireless Android Auto adapter

    One of the most affordable options for connecting your Android phone to your car that we found, the AACPLAY Android Auto Wireless Adapter doesn't do anything different from our top two picks. It can plug into your car over USB-C or USB-A, supports the necessary Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections to your phone, and includes a sticky gel pad so you can keep it from sliding around in your car.

    $49 at Amazon
  • A rounded box with a logo at the top and a USB-A cable coming out of the top.
    Motorola / Pocket-lint
    Motorola MA1
    4. Google-approved wireless Android Auto adapter
    $70 $90 Save $20

    Motorola's MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter was the first of these dongles to get Google's official support. It’s shaped a bit like a Google Chromecast and meets the basic requirements for connecting to your phone wirelessly and car physically, though only uses a USB-A cable, which might limit which cars it can connect to.

    $90 at Best Buy $70 at Amazon
  • A black, rectangular box with a yellow logo on the top, vents on the sides, and a USB-A port at the bottom.
    CarlinKit / Pocket-lint
    CarlinKit 5.0
    5. Best compact Android Auto and CarPlay compatibility

    The CarlinKit 5.0 Adapter is capable of the same two-in-one trick as the Ottocast, effectively letting you use the dongle for wireless CarPlay or wireless Android Auto, but in a slightly smaller package with options for USB-C and USB-A connections to your car.

    $125 at Amazon
  • A round black puck with an Android Auto logo on the top and a USB-C cable coming out of it.
    HEI LANG / Pocket-lint
    HEI LANG Android Auto Adapter
    6. Puck-shaped Android Auto adapter

    HEI LANG's Android Auto Adapter is nearly identical to the other dongles in this list in its puck-shaped design, ability to plug in with USB-C or USB-A, and use Bluetooth and 5 GHz Wi-Fi to wireless stream Android Auto content from your phone to your car's display. You can even use your car's existing buttons, knobs, and touchscreens to navigate the Android Auto interface.

    $90 at Amazon
  • A white box and black rectangle with a single LED on the top.
    Carsifi / Pocket-lint
    Carsifi Wireless Android Auto Adapter
    7. Dedicated button for switching phones

    If you share your car and plan on connecting it to multiple different Android phones, Carsifi's Wireless Android Auto Adapter has a dedicated button for switching Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections between phones. It plugs in to supported cars over USB-C or A, and will work with your car's existing controls.

    $90 at Amazon
  • A black rectangle with a bump on the top, a USB-A cable coming out of the side, and an Android Auto logo printed on it.
    Teeran / Pocket-lint
    Teeran Android Auto Wireless Adapter
    8. Ships with a separate USB-A adapter
    $56 $90 Save $34

    The Teeran Android Auto Wireless Adapter is frequently discounted, and just as capable as the other adapters on this list. It can plug into your car over USB-C, but also ships with a USB-A adapter if you need to connect it to an older port in an older car. Like our other picks, if you use wireless Android Auto with the Teeran adapter, all over car controls will still work.

    $56 at Amazon

How do I know if my phone and car are compatible with Android Auto?

Google has published a list of all the car brands and specific car models that support Android Auto. These cover vehicles from Acura, BMW, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Volkswagen, and more. In terms of phones that support wireless Android Auto, Google's criteria is a little more complicated.

Your phone has to have an active data plan (as in, cell service) and support 5 GHz Wi-Fi for wireless Android Auto to be a possibility at all. From there Google breaks down compatibility like this:

  • Any Android phone running Android 11.0 or later supports wireless Android Auto.
  • Google or Samsung phones running Android 10.0 support wireless Android Auto.
  • A Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, or Note 9 running Android 9.0 supports wireless Android Auto.

If your phone doesn't fit one of those descriptions it won't work with Android Auto, wireless or not.

What should I look for in a wireless Android Auto adapter?

The biggest things to consider when purchasing a wireless Android Auto adapter are the connector it uses to plug into your car (newer models tend to favor USB-C, while older models use USB-A) and the method you'll need to reset or update the dongle if something goes wrong. Some of the models we chose use companion apps to allow for future updates, ensuring your adapters remain compatible with your car and Android in general. Others include dedicated buttons for resetting the dongles. You can also simply unplug them and restart your car. Whichever method you choose, having a way to fix issues in case something goes wrong is important.