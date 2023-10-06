In those cases, the best option is to get an adapter or dongle to plug into your car that acts as an intermediary between your smartphone and your vehicle. In terms of features, there isn't much variety in what these adapters do, but there is a ton of variety in how they look and how they work with your car, as well as whether they support CarPlay. We've collected a selection of Android Auto adapters in the list below, so continue reading if you need help finding one that works with your vehicle.

Much like CarPlay , Google’s Android Auto offers a way to give your car an Android-inspired interface that's powered by your smartphone. You'll get widgets and access to Android apps (including Google's own software, like Google Maps) and all you need is a car that supports it. But just because your car supports Android Auto doesn’t mean it will be able to connect to your phone wirelessly.

The Teeran Android Auto Wireless Adapter is frequently discounted, and just as capable as the other adapters on this list. It can plug into your car over USB-C, but also ships with a USB-A adapter if you need to connect it to an older port in an older car. Like our other picks, if you use wireless Android Auto with the Teeran adapter, all over car controls will still work.

If you share your car and plan on connecting it to multiple different Android phones, Carsifi's Wireless Android Auto Adapter has a dedicated button for switching Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections between phones. It plugs in to supported cars over USB-C or A, and will work with your car's existing controls.

HEI LANG's Android Auto Adapter is nearly identical to the other dongles in this list in its puck-shaped design, ability to plug in with USB-C or USB-A, and use Bluetooth and 5 GHz Wi-Fi to wireless stream Android Auto content from your phone to your car's display. You can even use your car's existing buttons, knobs, and touchscreens to navigate the Android Auto interface.

The CarlinKit 5.0 Adapter is capable of the same two-in-one trick as the Ottocast, effectively letting you use the dongle for wireless CarPlay or wireless Android Auto, but in a slightly smaller package with options for USB-C and USB-A connections to your car.

Motorola's MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter was the first of these dongles to get Google's official support. It’s shaped a bit like a Google Chromecast and meets the basic requirements for connecting to your phone wirelessly and car physically, though only uses a USB-A cable, which might limit which cars it can connect to.

One of the most affordable options for connecting your Android phone to your car that we found, the AACPLAY Android Auto Wireless Adapter doesn't do anything different from our top two picks. It can plug into your car over USB-C or USB-A, supports the necessary Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections to your phone, and includes a sticky gel pad so you can keep it from sliding around in your car.

If your family uses both Android and iPhone, paying a little bit more for the Ottocast U2-X Pro might be worth it. It's another rectangle (this time with heat sinks and a button for resetting and switching phones) that can connect to your car over USB, but this time it supports Android Auto and CarPlay so you can choose which in-car operating system you use.

The AAWireless Wireless Android Auto Dongle is our overall favourite pick because of its compact, square body, and relatively simple setup over USB-C, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. AAWireless' whole strategy is built around its companion app, which you use during initial setup and can later be used to theoretically update the firmware of the dongle over time to maintain compatibility.

How do I know if my phone and car are compatible with Android Auto?

Google has published a list of all the car brands and specific car models that support Android Auto. These cover vehicles from Acura, BMW, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Volkswagen, and more. In terms of phones that support wireless Android Auto, Google's criteria is a little more complicated.

Your phone has to have an active data plan (as in, cell service) and support 5 GHz Wi-Fi for wireless Android Auto to be a possibility at all. From there Google breaks down compatibility like this:

Any Android phone running Android 11.0 or later supports wireless Android Auto.

Google or Samsung phones running Android 10.0 support wireless Android Auto.

A Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, or Note 9 running Android 9.0 supports wireless Android Auto.

If your phone doesn't fit one of those descriptions it won't work with Android Auto, wireless or not.

What should I look for in a wireless Android Auto adapter?

The biggest things to consider when purchasing a wireless Android Auto adapter are the connector it uses to plug into your car (newer models tend to favor USB-C, while older models use USB-A) and the method you'll need to reset or update the dongle if something goes wrong. Some of the models we chose use companion apps to allow for future updates, ensuring your adapters remain compatible with your car and Android in general. Others include dedicated buttons for resetting the dongles. You can also simply unplug them and restart your car. Whichever method you choose, having a way to fix issues in case something goes wrong is important.