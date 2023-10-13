Google's Android Auto system is a pretty cool way to integrate your phone's advanced functionality with your car. But if you have an older vehicle that doesn't have wireless Android Auto capabilities in its stereo system, you've got to plug your phone into the USB jack every time you want to use it. Who has time for that mess, especially when you're in a hurry?

Thankfully, a few companies have stepped in and created Android Auto adapters that essentially create a Bluetooth hotspot through USB, so there's no need to plug your phone in. Here's our rundown of the best models on the market.

Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter $70 $90 Save $20 One of the most reputable manufacturers of phones and accessories in the world, Motorola's Android Audio adapter uses bridge technology licensed from Google to swiftly and stably connect your phone to your car. An included gel pad lets you mount the adapter in a convenient spot. $70 at Amazon

AAWireless Wireless Android Auto Dongle AAWireless Wireless Android Auto Dongle $70 $80 Save $10 The AAWireless Wireless Android Auto Dongle is our overall favourite pick because of its compact, square body, and =simple setup over USB-C, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It also comes with a useful companion app, which you use during initial setup and can later be used to update the firmware of the dongle over time to maintain compatibility. $70 at Amazon

AACPLAY Android Auto Wireless Adapter AACPLAY Android Auto Wireless Adapter One of the most affordable options for connecting your Android phone to your car, AACPLAY's Android Auto Wireless Adapter has the baseline functionality you need. It can plug into your car over USB-C or USB-A, supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections to your phone, and includes a gel pad to keep it from sliding around in your vehicle. $49 at Amazon

Teeran Android Auto Wireless Adapter Teeran Android Auto Wireless Adapter $70 $90 Save $20 The Teeran Android Auto Wireless Adapter is often discounted on Amazon, but it's a solid choice. Its base cord is USB-C, but it does come with a USB-A adapter in case your older vehicle does not support the new size. Over-car controls work great even if you're using this adapter to run wireless audio. $70 at Amazon

Ottocast Wireless Android Auto Adapter Ottocast Wireless Android Auto Adapter $99 $130 Save $31 The funky design of the Ottocast wireless Android Auto adapter isn't matched by the contents, which are simple and intuitive. This box allows you to connect to your phone in less than 10 seconds every time for unmatched convenience and safety as you drive. $99 at Amazon

CARABC Wireless Adapter CARABC Wireless Adapter $127 $150 Save $23 This adapter works with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, meaning mobile devices of all kinds can easily connect via Bluetooth and stream media, navigation and more. The CARABC Wireless comes with both USB-A and USB-C cordage. Right now, get $30 off with coupon on Amazon. $127 at Amazon

How did we pick these best Android Auto adapter deals?

Wireless Bluetooth adapters are fairly common technology, so we went with the Motorola MA1 as our top pick because it's from a well-known manufacturer. All of the devices in this list are reputable and well-reviewed, but that was the one with the most institutional history. For the other models, we wanted to find significant price discounts paired with unique functionality or design so you would have options.

What to consider when buying an Android Auto adapter

The most important consideration in buying an adapter is making sure it fits with the physical restrictions of your car. Because it will need to connect to your USB port, you want it in an area where it does not interfere with the operation of your vehicle. Many older cars have their USB ports by the stereo, often over the gearshift. Having extra hardware there can be iffy. If you're short on space, consider an adapter with a mounting sticker and a longer cord to keep it out of the way.

Your car could have either a USB-C input port or a USB-A. Most of these adapters come with cords for both, but be sure that the one you need is represented to save money on buying another cable.

Aside from that, these devices are pretty simple. As long as it's a price point you like, they should all do the job you need them for and deliver hassle-free Bluetooth connection to your car's stereo and entertainment center.