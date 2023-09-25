The best VPN for Windows should deliver top performance while keeping you safe at the same time. There should be ample features in place to provide the best experience on Windows, whether you want to stream, play games online, or torrent safely.

Just because any VPN service out there offers native apps for Windows doesn't mean it's a good pick for your PC. There's usually more than meets the eye, so you'll have to look deeper or test the VPN software yourself. Out of the many services currently available in the market, only a fraction may be designed with Windows users in mind.

I've researched and tested several VPNs to shortlist some of the best VPNs for Windows you can get. There's quite a variety of options to fit your needs, whether you are looking for great international streaming, VPN's for travel, or the most secure protection for your Window's machine - we've got you covered.

The best VPNs for Windows in 2023

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN 1. Best overall VPN for Windows Impressive speeds and unbeatable security on Windows ExpressVPN supports multiple activities on Windows, with unique features for international streaming and reliable tools to cater to your online safety Pros Obfuscated servers worldwide

Fast server connections for 4K streaming

User-friendly Windows app Cons Slightly expensive plans

ExpressVPN is a perfect mash of speed, security, and usability into one VPN software. It achieves this courtesy of a built-in internet tunneling protocol called Lightway. This channels data between your Windows device and the internet much faster while also encrypting it to prevent cyberattacks. I almost didn't see any difference with or without a VPN, even on some distant servers.

The level of encryption ExpressVPN uses (AES 256-bit) is the strongest and the best in the industry. While most VPNs also offer this, ExpressVPN integrates a hacker-proof technology called Perfect Forward Secrecy (PFS). It frequently changes authentication keys while connected to the VPN to avoid data loss if hackers intercept your communications.

An extensive network of servers in 94 countries offers you IP addresses for easily accessing global content on your Windows device. All ExpressVPN servers are obfuscated to disguise your VPN traffic as regular internet and avoid detection. That's why it works with most geo-restricted platforms, including Netflix, Disney Plus, and Hulu. ExpressVPN apps are user-friendly on Windows devices. Anyone can easily grasp how to use the app without prior experience.

Pricing

It may be a bit expensive in comparison to other options below, with subscriptions starting from $8.32/month - but all plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN NordVPN 2. Premium VPN for Windows High-end protection features for Windows NordVPN's stringent security and privacy measures help to keep your device safe from threats online and on shared Wi-Fi networks. Pros Secure Double VPN servers

Threat Protection feature on Windows

Built-in NordLynx protocol with fast and secure connections Cons Threat Protection may block non-spam sites

Like ExpressVPN, the NordVPN app incorporates top-of-the-line security features on Windows. Aside from the usual AES 256-bit encryption and leak protection (to conceal your identifiable details), it offers Double VPN/Multi-Hop servers. These will bounce your internet traffic through multiple servers at once, assigning you unique IP addresses so that your online activities can't be tracked - even by your internet service providers.

Threat Protection is another signature security tool from NordVPN. When activated, it blocks hidden trackers, ads, and malware-laden sites that can potentially harm your Windows device. The only annoying bit is that it can sometimes (though rarely) block legitimate websites, including YouTube.

NordVPN runs over 5,000 servers across 60 countries, allowing you to watch international content from anywhere. It provides fast internet tunneling protocols on Windows, including its own in-house NordLynx protocol. While this feature isn't as fast as ExpressVPN’s Lightway, the speed differences aren't that big on some servers.

Pricing

NordVPN has three plans: Standard, Plus, and Complete with subscription pricing options for monthly, 1 year, and 2 year. Standard plan at a monthly subscription is $12.99/month putting it at the higher end like ExpressVPN. However, all three plans are currently on discount at $3.79/month, $4.59/month, and $5.70/month respectively for two year plans.

Surfshark Surfshark 3. Best value VPN for Windows A Windows VPN for restricted networks Surfshark is a secure and reliable VPN that can easily bypass firewall blocks on closely monitored Wi-Fi hotspots and networks. Pros Suitable for overseas travel

Servers in many countries

Unlimited connections Cons OpenVPN protocol may occasionally fail

Surfshark is one of the best Windows VPNs for censored networks, like school Wi-Fi, and also for international travel. Sometimes, you can't access social media or certain sites on these restrictive networks. Surfshark easily counters such restrictions, using Camouflage Mode and NoBorders Mode features. The latter suggests servers you can use on restricted networks, while Camouflage lets you access geo-restricted websites without issues.

With its servers distributed across 100 countries, Surfshark has better coverage than most rivals. This ensures you're never out of options when looking for IP addresses in any location. It also has multiple secure and fast internet tunneling protocols on Windows, including WireGuard, OpenVPN, and IKEv2/IPSec.

Pricing

Surfshark's subscriptions are generously priced too, starting from as low as $2.39/month. You can connect as many devices as you want because it allows unlimited connections with any of the plans. There is also a 30-day money-back guarantee backing the service.

CyberGhost 4. Best streaming VPN for Windows Built for accessing international content CyberGhost sets the bar as a streaming VPN with branded servers for various content platforms in North and South America, Europe, and Australia. Pros Specialised streaming servers

Offers dedicated IP

45-day money-back guarantee Cons May be slow on some distant servers

CyberGhost provides ample support features on Windows for international streaming. There are optimised servers for dozens of platforms including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, ESPN, Fox, and many more. Besides unblocking your streaming accounts, most of these servers deliver fast speeds for lag-free streaming.

For consistency with unblocking streaming sites, CyberGhost also offers dedicated IPs. If you pay for one of these, you get a unique IP address that no one else uses. That way, you can avoid platform bans that often occur when a shared IP address is associated within some contract violations.

Another useful CyberGhost feature for Windows devices is Automatic Wi-Fi Protection. It instantly launches a secure VPN connection on public hotspots where you might fall prey to hacks and data theft.

Pricing

CyberGhost is most affordable if you subscribe to the extended plans, which start at $2.19. It also provides one of the most generous money-back guarantees for long-term subscribers (of up to 45 days).

IPVanish IPVanish 5. Best Windows VPN for Beginners A friendly VPN for Windows users IPVanish has a straightforward user interface to instantly start a connection from the app's home screen or to navigate the software features. Pros Offers a map for quick server selection

Allows unlimited connections Cons No money-back guarantee on the monthly plan

Not based in a privacy-friendly country

The intuitive design of IPVanish's Windows app makes it very convenient for VPN newbies. Upon launching the app, you can connect to servers anywhere simply by typing a country name or pinpointing a location on a map. If you've not a clue which server to use for your Windows computer, an Optimal Location feature automatically chooses the fastest server based on your current location.

IPVanish's support staff is always on standby if you have questions or need assistance with setting up your laptop. The team also privately monitors the entire server infrastructure (2,200 servers in 75+ locations) to prevent any outside interference. This, and other features like high-end encryption and a zero-logging policy, also helps to safeguard your data and privacy.

Pricing

Like Surfshark, IPVanish offers you unlimited connections with every license. It's not expensive either, you can subscribe starting from as low as $2.99/month.

PrivateAccess Private Internet Access 6. Best customisable Windows VPN A highly dynamic app for convenience PIA's many custom settings allow you to adapt the VPN for convenience, depending on if you want to achieve high-security levels or top-speed performance. Pros Multiple encryption levels

Large server count

Unlimited connections Cons Limited tunneling protocols

PIA offers different levels of encryption on Windows namely, AES 128-bit which is much faster, and AES 256-bit encryption which is highly secure. Thus, you can easily customise the app to prioritise speed or security based on your needs.

There are also two kill switches on Windows. One disconnects internet access if the VPN accidentally fail, which can result in the exposure of your IP and location details. The other advanced kill switch ensures your laptop can only access the web when the VPN is connected, giving you constant protection.

Aside from customisability, the network of over 30,000 servers in 84 countries is one of the largest you can ever find. This helps reduce overcrowding when many users are logged onto a few servers at the same time. You also have access to IP addresses in prime locations like North America and Europe.

Pricing

The price point is very approachable, with plans starting from just $2.03/month.

Windscribe 7. Best free VPN for Windows Generous free perks for VPN enthusiasts Windscribe has earned a reputation as a free-for-life VPN service, with far more superior features than most free VPNs available in the market. Pros Monthly 10GB free bandwidth

Over 100 free servers

Unlimited connections Cons Poor customer support

The free version of Windscribe offers generous features on Windows. You can simultaneously connect as many devices as you want with a free verified account. Also, you get up to 10GB of free bandwidth every month, which is sufficient for light browsing activities on your laptop.

With over 100 free servers in 10+ countries, Windscribe lets you bypass geo-restrictions on Windows without any financial commitment. A built-in Firewall feature blocks internet access if the VPN connection temporarily fails to avoid exposure of your sensitive details on websites.

The VPN also has browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox. These extensions block ads and hidden cookie trackers deployed by third-party websites, while also allowing you to bypass geo-blocks without the app.

Pricing

Free - unless you'd like to upgrade to Windscribe Pro, which starts at $5.75/month.

ProtonVPN/Pocket-lint ProtonVPN 8. Best torrenting VPN for Windows Made for effortless file-sharing ProtonVPN is P2P-friendly, with ready servers and speed-boosting tools to help you download or share files fast and securely. Pros Worldwide torrenting servers

Unlimited bandwidth

Has a free version Cons High latency

If you love downloading torrents, ProtonVPN offers some exciting P2P features on Windows. There are P2P-optimised servers in most of the locations where the VPN provides servers. With these, you can expect quick and secure downloads on your laptop.

Also, ProtonVPN offers Tor over VPN servers that can be safely used to access the deep web and find torrent files. They provide enhanced security while allowing you to explore the Tor sites with your regular browser on Windows (like Chrome).

A VPN accelerator feature helps to speed up connections so that you can smoothly download large files or stream high-quality content. Additionally, ProtonVPN doesn't cap bandwidth usage, so you don't have to worry about hitting limits while downloading content or streaming 4K videos.

Pricing

The subscriptions start from a middle of road price point of $4.99/month.

The bottom line: What is the best VPN for Windows?

Before choosing the right VPN for your Windows device, you need to first consider the main reasons you want to install a VPN. That way, you'll know the features to prioritise before buying a VPN service. Some services are highly tailored for security and privacy, while others are best designed for streaming.

ExpressVPN is the best overall for Windows, offering the right mix of safety and geo-streaming features. Its entire server network is obfuscated to easily access international content, while the server speeds are great for browsing and streaming anywhere.

NordVPN provides robust security and privacy on Windows, with extra features like Double VPN and Threat Protection (to block trackers and potentially dangerous websites). It also offers multiple flexible plans, so you can always find a subscription that suits your budget.

Surfshark is a reliable Windows VPN because of built-in tools to help you get past network restrictions and internet censorship. It's also a solid choice for multiple users since it supports unlimited connections.

How I chose the best Windows VPN

I have experience with testing VPNs, and I'm an avid Windows user as well. So while recommending the best VPNs for Windows, I had good knowledge of the most essential features to look for. Check out some of our VPN tips and tricks if you're new these services and interested in learning more. Here are the basics I considered when ranking these services;

Compatibility: All the shortlisted VPNs support the Windows platform and offer ready apps that you can download directly onto your device.

All the shortlisted VPNs support the Windows platform and offer ready apps that you can download directly onto your device. Ease of Use: The VPNs above provide user-friendly apps, enabling even new VPN users to install and set up a connection within a few clicks.

The VPNs above provide user-friendly apps, enabling even new VPN users to install and set up a connection within a few clicks. Security and privacy: I also ensured the VPN offers high-end protection features on Windows, like AES 256-bit encryption, a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and a no-logging policy.

I also ensured the VPN offers high-end protection features on Windows, like AES 256-bit encryption, a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and a no-logging policy. Speed and performance: While VPN encryption often slows down connections, some VPNs may register minimal speed reductions. My list of Windows VPNs comprises services delivering speeds close to baseline connections.

While VPN encryption often slows down connections, some VPNs may register minimal speed reductions. My list of Windows VPNs comprises services delivering speeds close to baseline connections. Server network and streaming capabilities: I checked whether the VPN runs an expansive server infrastructure, so you can get IP addresses and access your geo-restricted streaming accounts from anywhere.

I checked whether the VPN runs an expansive server infrastructure, so you can get IP addresses and access your geo-restricted streaming accounts from anywhere. Value for money: I compared the VPN's price tag versus the features offered, to make sure you get excellent service for the right price - for every budget.

Which is the best free VPN for Windows?

Windscribe is the best free Windows VPN. It offers free servers in more than 10 countries, including the US. Also, you can use as many devices as you want with your free account. You get up to 10GB of free bandwidth every month, and there are secure features to protect you online.