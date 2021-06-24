You almost certainly know the places in your home where your Wi-Fi is patchy. Do you suffer from terrible buffering when trying to stream Netflix in the bathroom, or have a weak signal in the kitchen? Mesh networks can help, but they can also be expensive. A Wi-Fi extender may be all you need to fix your patchy Wi-Fi.

These clever gadgets can boost the signal around your home, ensuring that your dead spots are eliminated and that you get a fast Wi-Fi connection throughout your home. If you're ready to have fast Wi-Fi no matter which room you're in, then check out this list of some of the best Wi-Fi extenders or boosters you can get your hands on right now.

Our top picks for the best Wi-Fi extenders or boosters

TP-Link TP-Link AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender RE715X 1. Best Wi-Fi extender overall Blazing fast speeds and mesh capabilities $105 $120 Save $15 The TP-Link AX30000 (RE715X) is a Wi-Fi 6 extender that can offer speeds of up to 3Gbps, which is more than enough for the needs of most households. It can also create a mesh with compatible routers and extenders. Pros Fast speeds

Wi-Fi 6

External antennas Cons Not the cheapest $105 at Amazon $136 at Walmart

The TP-Link RE715X offers speeds of up to 3Gbps, with 2402Mbps on the 5GHz band, and 574Mbps on the 2.4GHz band. That's more than enough speed to meet most needs. It supports Wi-Fi 6, so you should see better performance if you have a lot of connected devices on your network when compared with a Wi-Fi 5 extender, although you'll need a Wi-Fi 6 router to get the full benefits.

Combined with compatible routers and other extenders, this Wi-Fi extender can also be used to create a mesh network. The RE715X model comes with external antennas for optimum signal reception, but you can also get the RE700X model, which offers the same features but has built-in antennas, and is a little cheaper. Both models have a single Gigabit Ethernet port.