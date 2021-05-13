Table of contents

From work calls, online classes, gaming and vlogs, there seem to be a million and one reasons to get a good webcam. But where the quality really makes a difference is in streaming. Whether you're showing off your gaming skills, sharing your screen with your classmates or colleagues, or simply creating content to generate followers, it's a good idea to keep your video clear and crisp.

Read more: Best Zoom backgrounds: Fun virtual backgrounds for Zoom meetings

With such a boom in content creation streaming and live streaming, we wanted to pick out the best webcams to help make sure your streaming goes smoothly. To find them, our team of professional photographers have tested and reviewed tons of the top models on the market. And with our expertise, you'd better believe that these picks have high resolutions, quality microphones, and the latest software for a smooth streaming experience. Even our first choice, the Anker PowerConf C200, has a whopping 2K video resolution, so get ready for some professional-grade webcams with vetted price values and specs.

The best webcams for streaming: Our top picks

Anker Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam 1. Best webcam for streaming overall The king of the cams, for a bargain $48 $60 Save $12 The Anker PowerConf C200 has all the bells and whistles, like 2K video and advanced noise cancelation, yet the price is super affordable. Pros AI-powered noise cancelation

2K maximum resolution

Automatic exposure keeps video bright

Stereo microphones exceed expectations Cons No manual controls when used with certain apps

Great price but still far from cheap $48 at Amazon

The Anker PowerConf C200 is the webcam we wish we had ten years ago, but the technology just wasn't there. Now, we can reap the rewards of Anker's innovation. This compact powerhouse boasts a 2K resolution camera, AI-powered noise cancelation, and a quality mic with stereo, hi-fidelity sound capture. And that's just the beginning.

Additional accolades include a plug-and-play design, a privacy cover, and reliable auto-focusing. And thanks to the automatic white balancing, jumbo f/2.0 aperture and automatic exposure, the image is bright and sharp. It's amazing how well this little webcam can handle poorly-lit environments, and it eliminates the need to configure special lighting around your streaming space to achieve an audience-ready, professional video feed.

It also has an adjustable field-of-view, which lets you choose between viewing angles of 65, 78, and 95 degrees. That way, you can determine how much of your peripherals your audience gets to see.

With all those fancy visual technologies, the PowerConf C200 is clearly a top-tier contender. But what earns it its crown is the microphone. While most webcams come with a built-in mic, they're often of such low quality that any cheap tabletop mic or headset will prove superior. The PowerConf C200, however, boasts Hi-Fi stereoscopic dual microphones that can switch between omnidirectional and directional sound capture to make sure your voice gets heard.

NexiGo NexiGo N60 1080P Webcam 2. Best value FHD webcam A full HD design worth twice the price $40 $50 Save $10 NexiGo's N60 is a FHD webcam and microphone combo that proves perfect for those looking to achieve a quality video feed without paying an arm and a leg. Pros Affordable price that goes on sale often

Full HD video resolution

Versatile plug-and-play compatibility

Privacy cover Cons Fairly chunky and big

Limited manual controls

Somewhat chunky and big $40 at Amazon

The N60 isn't the cheapest webcam on the market, nor is it the most advanced. Instead, it hits that sweet spot between affordability and power, making it perfect for streamers, students, work calls, meetings with doctors, and everything in between. That's because it boasts a Full HD resolution, or 1080p, which looks sharp on the majority of phone screens, laptops, and desktop computers. It also captures video at 30 frames per second, resulting in smooth motion.

It has a couple minor caveats, like the oddly bulky size and un-lockable mount. Nonetheless, it's certainly lightweight and small enough to fit in a laptop bag or a pocket, and the mounting issue is really a question of preference. Indeed, the mount allows for a range of tilting and swiveling angles, so it's worth the trade-off. It also sits securely in place and ready for plug and play.

For those who prioritize performance over appearances, the NexiGo N60 offers the best bang for your buck by a long shot.

Insta360 Insta360 Link 3. Best premium 4K webcam Cutting-edge tech with fancy 4K Everything about Insta360 Link PTZ is high-end, from the 4K resolution to the 1/2-inch image sensor, so it's the top pick for the big budgets out there. Pros Extremely advanced AI-driven autofocus

Brilliant 4K image quality

Motorized gimbal for angle adjustments and tracking

1/2-inch sensor results in greater brightness and detail Cons Likely too pricey for many budgets

It can take a while to learn all its tricks and controls $300 at Amazon

The Insta360 Link has the specs of a professional camera in the body of a motorized webcam. The 4K resolution is the main selling point, and Insta360 delivers the goods. It's super sharp, clear, and virtually free of grain, even in low lighting, thanks to the 1/2-inch sensor. Such a large sensor is rare among webcams, and this one can find the detail in shadows and boost the clarity. And just to enhance the image even further, there's an HDR mode that blows many pro HDR cameras out of the water.

Pocket-lint

Other features worth bragging about are the AI-powered auto-exposure and auto-focusing, which combine with the 3-axis gimbal to keep your beautiful face in frame and in focus. It's also fully customizable, letting you select subjects to track in order to keep them front and center. Obviously, those that don't want the little motorized camera to follow them around can simply turn off that feature. But the AI tech on display here can really add an awesome professional look to an already professional-grade camera.

Emeet Emeet C950 FHD Webcam 4. Best budget webcam for streaming All the basics at a bargain price $20 $30 Save $10 The Emeet C950 webcam is ideal for those on tight budgets, and it actually has some incredible specs for being so affordable. Pros Full HD video quality at 30fps

Decent noise cancelation

70-degree field-of-view looks great on streams Cons Light correction struggles when bare LED bulbs are in frame

Microphone isn't very sensitive or clear $20 at Amazon

When we first discovered Emeet's C950 webcam, we were shocked. The low price belies the power of the camera, which achieves a 1080p/30fps video quality. It also has a surprisingly reliable automatic exposure compensation, something that's essential for streamers who lack the budget for professional lighting.

Even the physical design is worth praise. It's compact and lightweight, yet the mounting design can rest on top of a computer monitor without slipping off. It also won't squeeze or scratch your monitor, as the clip has pads to protect against damage. The microphone isn't the best in the market, but it can certainly do the job until you can upgrade to something more powerful.

Emeet even throws in an attachable privacy cover, which has a slide for blocking the camera when you want to make sure no one is watching in. It's a nice little addition that further proves this webcam has all the basics and then some.

Logitech Logitech Brio 4K Webcam 5. Best webcam for video conferences Professional specs for professional settings With its 4K camera and effective automatic light correction, the Logitech Brio is a top choice for switching between streams, virtual hangouts, and video conferences. Pros Mid-range price for high-range specs

Excellent mic clarity from a range of distances

4K video quality at 90fps

The wide field of view looks professional Cons The Logitech software is finnicky $168 at Amazon

Logitech is a big name in the world of webcams, and for good reason. Their models are almost always fairly priced and packed with high-end hardware. This latest Logitech Brio design keeps the legacy alive.

The specs basically speak for themselves. With 4K video at up to 90fps, the Brio can outperform many handheld cameras that cost twice the price. It also has two built-in mics that capture clear stereoscopic audio (something surprisingly rare in the webcam market). Adding to that, the noise cancelation works brilliantly, eliminating ambient noises without creating the "fade-in-fade-out," volume rollercoaster ride that plagues cheaper designs.

With Logitech, you get what you pay for. The Brio's price might be a bit lofty, but for streamers with the means and professionals, it's well worth the cost.

Logitech Logitech for Creators StreamCam 6. Most versatile webcam The jack of all trades $126 $170 Save $44 With a mid-range price point, this StreamCam from Logitech can deliver sharp FHD video at 60fps to any type of project, whether it's streaming games or hopping into a work call. Pros Stylish and compact build

Fast and responsive auto-focus

Smooth 60fps video

Includes a universal mount for tripods Cons Manual adjustments can only be made within Logitech Capture app

Firmware updates aren't automatic $126 at Amazon

Versatility is key for content creators, especially those that juggle streaming, video making, work, and school all via the same webcam. That's where the Logitech StreamCam shines, with a high-quality, portable build that comes with both monitor and tripod mounts. But even if it stays put where it is, you can still take advantage of the slew of manual controls offered through the Logitech Capture app.

In fact, there are two powerful apps that you can use to control the camera settings. Logitech Capture is geared towards streamers, so it has all the presets and firmware updates you need to make your video ready for an audience. The Logitech Camera Settings app is the universal controller for Logitech cameras, and it allows you to adjust the zoom, the brightness, the white balance, and more.

It's not exactly cheap, but considering its array of controls and versatile build, the Logitech StreamCam is the perfect pick for bringing your content to the next level.

The bottom line: What's the best webcam for streaming?

We chose the Anker PowerConf C200 for the top spot on our list due to its exceptional 2K video quality, quality mic with effective noise cancelation, and surprisingly affordable price point. It also helps that it's a compact size since streaming setups gear can clutter up quickly.

But though its price offers great value, it will still be outside the reach of many new streamers' budgets. Until you hit the big leagues, we recommend going with the inexpensive Emeet C950, which offers FHD video and a couple of surprise features like noise cancelation. The next high-value option is the NexiGo N60, an admittedly chunkier pick, but nonetheless worthy of any streamer looking for FHD video and an easy set-up.

Anker Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam Editor's Choice $48 $60 Save $12 $48 at Amazon

How we chose the best webcams for streaming

It's not an easy task, especially considering the thousands of options on the market to choose from. However, there are several main bullet points to check off if you want to ensure your webcam of choice is up to the task.

Experience with webcams: I'm both a professional photographer and a lifelong gamer, so streaming was a natural next step. I reviewed these webcams through my own professional lens and first-hand experiences, but I also have colleagues and fellow writers at Pocket-lint with whom I collaborate for options.

Nonetheless, you don't need to be a pro or have friends in the tech industry to appreciate the quality of a webcam. The ultimate tell is the performance, something you can only gleam through research and testing. That's what this guide seeks to communicate.

Camera specs: There are several factors that affect video quality. The first is camera resolution, and we generally consider FHD as the baseline standard, since most monitors these days display 1080p. However, higher resolutions, like 2K and 4K, are even better for streamers, as they add extra clarity and room to edit your clipped, saved files.

Another factor to keep in mind is the sensor size. Larger sensors will perform better in low-lighting environments, and they often possess more reliable autofocus. But if you can’t fit the 1/2-inch sensor into your budget, you can still compensate with some well-placed lighting.

Image enhancement features: Streaming takes place in real-time, so HDR, auto-exposure, and light correction features can all add a little extra boost to the quality of your video. There are some third-party software that you can integrate into your streamer setup, as well, though these may incur extra costs and experimentation to get the best results.

Microphone: Many streamers (especially gamers) already possess an external microphone, whether it's on their headset or a tabletop model. These are almost always superior to the built-in mics on the cheaper webcams, but high-end webcams often have excellent microphones that will do the job well. In fact, many even have noise-cancelation technology, which helps reduce the background clatter of family, friends, pets, and other sounds that could potentially disturb the smoothness of your stream.

Is a webcam necessary for streaming?

Not only is a webcam necessary for streaming, it's actually quite important that you get a quality option. Streaming platforms like Twitch and Vimeo have overlays and filters that don't work or don't captivate without a FHD video stream. For example, if you want to blur your background or add your own, the "green screen" filter will have a hard time cutting a clean border around your person.

Most importantly, however, watchers won't stay engaged for long if your stream is pixelated, overly dark, or muted in color. And even if you're just streaming for your friends, an enhanced video stream can add clarity and color to your reactions that will be well-worth clipping for your re-watch folder.

How can I ensure privacy when not using my webcam?

Many of the webcams on our list come with a cover, which you can pop on to obscure the camera when not in use. You can also use electrical tape, though this is admittedly not as long-lasting or reassuring. Better yet, many webcams have a small LED light to indicate when they are active. For the microphone, you can always unplug the USB cable to ensure no hackers are listening in, though the chances that a spy would be able to remotely access your webcam without your knowledge are nearly zero.