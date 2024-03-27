Over the last few years, wireless headphones have handily taken over wired cans as the most popular music-listening device. The best wireless headphones offer great sound quality, unparalleled ease-of-use, and handy software features such as ANC or transparency mode that wired headphones simply cannot compete with.

That being said, wired headphones still have some advantages. Of course, some of them are the sound quality and convenience, but they can be extremely useful when it comes to more specialized use cases, such as swimming or other watersports.

While on land Bluetooth has many advantages over going wired, when you go underwater most of them quickly disappear. That's because of the difficulties in transferring Bluetooth signal under the surface. That's why, if you want to listen to music while swimming, your best bet is going for a pair of wired waterproof headphones. Here are some of the best choices for the job.

Best waterproof wired headphones: Our picks

HydroActive Premium Best overall pick The Swimbuds HydroActive Premium promote excellent in-water stability with and without a swim cap. Plus, the short cable is a convenient way to plug in a goggle-attached MP3 player. The included ear tips also promise strong seal and sound. $90 at Amazon

H2O Audio Surge+ Best with a long cable Sometimes you don't want to get a pair of headphones fit only for swimming. The H2O Audio Surge+ are a great choice for an excellent all-rounder thanks to the standard-length cable and a multitude of ear tips that work well at the swimming pool and gym. $40 at Amazon

AGPTEK IPX8 Best budget option If you're just starting your journey with swimming and listening to music, you're probably looking for a pair of bugdet friendly headphones. The AGPTEK IPX8 are an offer great water sealing and a stable fit with decent-enough sound underwater without breaking the bank. $16 at Amazon

Swimbuds Flip Waterproof Short-Cord Headphones Best value The Swimbud Flip offers a great fit and adequate sound, and with a short cable they pair nicely with googles-attached music players. The ear tips seal very well but might need some getting used to, as they sit quite deep in your ear canal. $40 at Amazon

Swimbuds Sport Premium Best versatile fit The Swimbuds Sport Premium are versatile swimming earbuds that not only feature really decent sound and comfortable fit, but also feature a few personalized eartips. These various ear tip shapes and sizes promise to help with water sealing without compromising your comfort. $60 at Amazon

H2O Audio Stream 3 & Surge BC bundle Best bone conduction pair The H2O Surge BC are a pair of bone conduction headphones with a handy set of attachments to your swimming googles. However, the downside is they are only compatible with H2O's own Stream 3 MP3 player, making them only available as a bundle. $90 at Amazon

Bottom line: Which waterproof wired headphones should you choose?

Overall, the best waterproof wired headphones to get right now are the Hydroactive Premium buds. They offer unparalleled sound quality and stability when swimming, but you need to get used to the neckband, which can be a bit difficult at first.

The Swimbuds Flip are a great value choice with multiple ear tips and a great, stable fit. On the other hand, if you're looking for something to try out on a budget, the AGPTEX IPX8 earbuds are a great choice, as they get the job done for a very reasonable price. Conversely, if you want earbuds that will work well both underwater as well as outside the pool, the H2O Audio Surge+ are a great choice thanks to their standard-length cable. Finally, if you're looking for a pair of bone-conduction headphones and don't mind having to use another MP3 player, the H2O Audio's Surge BC are an awesome pick.

FAQ

Q: Why are wired headphones better for swimming?

While Bluetooth headphones are generally considered to be more convenient when you're on land, underwater it gets much more tricky. For instance, wired headphones offer a more stable connection. You don't have to worry about losing touch with your source when you're swimming with wired headphones as you're hard-wired to your dedicated player.

Going wireless, on the other hand, is much more clunky. The headphones are often bigger, and you usually need to connect them to your phone. That means you need to choose whether you're risking getting your phone underwater with you with some kind of arm strap, or leaving it somewhere ashore and dealing with range and connection problems.

Q: What factors should you consider when choosing wired waterproof headphones?

When choosing wired waterproof headphones, there are two main factors that you need to consider.

Cable length: The most popular solution gives you a very short cable, which is ideal for an MP3 player strapped to your swimming cap. This ensures you don't get your cables tangled up when swimming. The other option is a regular cable, which is attached to a waist-mounted player, which generally gives you more flexibility when using your headphones on a daily basis, not only when swimming.

Style: There are three construction styles that you can choose between. The first one are your usual in-ear earbuds, which are the smallest and generally perform well when you're swimming with a cap. The other are in-ears with ear hooks, which may be less comfortable when you're using a cap, but work really well if you don't have one. The third option is in-ear buds with a headband. These should be very flexible, performing equally well with or without a swimming cap, but they might be a bit less comfortable than the other two styles.

Of course, aside from these considerations, you should also keep in mind sound quality, the types of ear tips provided, and the comfort level of each model that you're interested in.